Vivid Care will host a free webinar to provide training and support for occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals working with people that have dementia.

The ‘Mastering Seating Assessments for People with dementia’ webinar will take place on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 1.30pm. It will be presented by guest speakers Alex Fisher, MSc (Neuropsychiatry), PhD Candidate (UOB) – Senior Occupational Therapist, and Ben Stirling, Lead Seating Assessor and Community Care Expert at Vivid Care.

The webinar aims to address complex care issues such as learning about the risks and assessment points to look for and consider when carrying out a seating assessment for someone with dementia and will discuss funding avenues that can be utilised to purchase new seating.

It will also teach attendees the different chair types and functions that you can offer to your clients for better care and enhanced lives, with a live demonstration on screen, and help them to discover how to support clients with proper postural solutions, correct positioning, effective pressure relief, and more.

The webinar is episode three of Vivid Care’s new 2024 Training Course: Mastering Seating Assessments and will include a live Q&A. Those interested in attending can register via the Vivid Care website.

