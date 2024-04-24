Luke Sartain is the CEO of SpotDif, a new comparison service that helps individuals discover hearing aids and mobility solutions. An expert in the needs and movements of the mobility and accessible furniture markets, he shares his thoughts on the innovations of mobility furniture.

Typically, we likely don’t think about mobility furniture until ourselves or a loved one is affected by ageing, disability, or mobility issues. In the past, mobility furniture has favoured practical and clinical specifications prioritising patient care.

With innovations and elevations in the mobility furniture market, the “clinical” reputation of mobility furniture is looking to be cast off. New aesthetic trends, tech functions, and quality assurance mean people can retain their independence by living at home, retaining their dignity and sense of self. In a healthcare setting, new styles of mobility furniture can improve patient wellbeing and outcomes, as well as safeguard healthcare staff.

For those with mobility issues or disabilities, mobility furniture can have many health benefits. Being able to elevate the legs can alleviate arthritic pain and aid circulation problems, and an adjustable recliner can help with conditions like heartburn and make it easier to eat, or sit up, and read.

People with multiple health conditions are more likely to report getting less than six hours sleep (Sleep Foundation); conversely, a lack of sleep can worsen existing health conditions and deteriorate a person’s mental health. It’s important everyone feels well rested and able to live independently and to their fullest, and modern mobility furniture can help.

Classical and contemporary aesthetics

Designers are increasingly looking at trends and offering customisable colours or different styles. For example, Oak Tree Mobility has recently launched a Heritage Collection, which blends William Morris’ timeless textile patterns with its expertise in functional rise and recline chairs. This range sets a very high standard for the modern aesthetic appeal of mobility furniture.

Mobility furniture is increasingly moving away from the clinical look, while retaining the features that ensure adequate care, such as the opportunity to install discreet grab rails or wipe clean fabric with a more contemporary faux-leather look.

Aesthetics are important to a person’s sense of identity. Having an attractive piece of furniture that feels like “them” can help a person be more at peace with their health conditions. In a hospital or care home, homely and stylish aesthetics can help a patient feel more human, while not compromising on quality of care.

Integration with smart technology

Just as tech innovations continue to pick up speed, it has a ripple effect on the wider circle. The University of Edinburgh has created smart health-monitoring furniture that measures internal bodily fluids in the organs through magnetic sensors embedded in the fabric of the furniture.

An increase in fluid in the stomach, kidneys, and liver can precede an injury in people who are vulnerable to falls due to limited mobility, due to being off-balance. Collecting data on sudden increases in fluid in the liver, stomach, or kidneys could predict, and possibly prevent, a fall.

There’s also innovation around mobility furniture integrating with smart home technology like Alexa and Google Nest. For example, LINAK offers a solution called ‘voice control for adjustable beds’ where bed manufacturers can connect their beds to an app and Wi-Fi box, allowing users to easily adjust their bed using their voice. The solution is design to blend in with the smart home, imagining a future where a user could switch off their lights, lock their door, and lower their bed to a sleeping position all in a moment.

Legislation and quality assurance

Just as mobility furniture is innovating and new models are being created, it’s important that standards are maintained for patients and consumers.

The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA), first created during World War I for quality assurance, has existed for over 100 years, consisting of a member group that shares the same vision of ​​“Fair and equitable UK health and social care systems, where people have access to the right product and service, at the right time, at the right value”.

Its members are healthcare and assistive tech suppliers who follow a code of conduct requiring companies to offer a level of service above and beyond the legal requirements. This seal of approval can really help consumers and healthcare managers when making decisions regarding buying expensive mobility furniture.

Advantages for healthcare workers

With the innovations in mobility furniture, there are increasing options to recommend to patients. This improves patient outcomes by retaining their independence and boosting their sense of self.

Improved options are also healthier for healthcare workers, with less lifting and weight-bearing for carers meaning more energy can be given into caring.

In conclusion, innovations in aesthetics and tech, while upholding high standards in medical care, can improve outcomes for patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers. There is much to look forward to in this bustling and much-needed market and many opportunities to enable independent living.

