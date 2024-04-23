Information panels with Makaton symbols that promote walks, trails, cycle routes, nature reserves, and heritage attractions have been installed at six train stations across Cumbria in North West England.

Makaton is a unique language programme that uses symbols, signs, and speech to enable disabled people to communicate. Northen says it is used by over 100,000 children and adults in the UK as their main method of communication or as a way to support speech.

The panels have been installed at Corkickle, Dalston, Harrington, Seascale, St Bees, and Wigton stations.

Craig Harrop, Regional Director for Northern Rail, said: “We believe that train travel should be easy for everyone – but it is important that we continue to provide that support once customers step off the train.

“By collaborating on projects like ‘Beyond the Home’, we’re helping to increase active and accessible travel along the Cumbrian Coast Line.”

The project, which is called ‘Beyond the Home’, is a collaboration between Northern, Community Rail Cumbria, West House, Carlisle Day Services and Allerdale & Copeland Day Opportunities.

Cumberland Council and The Makaton Charity have also supported the campaign.

Warren Birch, Community Rail Partnership officer, commented: “It was wonderful working with the different organisations and particularly the people who access the services who are the real stars of the ‘Beyond the Home’ project. To see their initial ideas develop into the end products was inspiring, as was the positive change in people’s self-esteem and confidence.

“Community Rail Cumbria hope that people will travel by train to visit hidden gem destinations all along the West Cumbrian coast.”

According to a charter by cross-party think tank Policy Connect and the Accessible Transport Policy Commission, barriers to transport curtail the ambitions and potential of disabled people, proving costly to the country, which misses out on their valuable contribution to society and the economy.

