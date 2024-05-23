Delta Flight Products (DFP) has announced several accessibility-focused aeroplane products, including two seats that allow users to remain in their own wheelchair for the entire journey and an accessible toilet that accommodates entry of an onboard wheelchair and up to two attendants.

The products will be presented at next week’s annual Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany, which takes place from 28-30 May.

DFP’s accessible seat converts an aeroplane’s passenger seat to an accommodation for wheelchair restraint. The product provides access to a headrest, centre console tray tables, and cocktail table that adjust to serve passengers with wheelchairs in place. The product also enables airlines to retain the design of their cabin on every seat.

Acting as a regular aeroplane chair, the chair has a removable backrest, so that the seat can be folded up into the space that the removed backrest has provided. The wheelchair can then be reversed into the space, slotting in to connect with a small rail that secures the chair to the floor.

Since its debut at the 2023 AIX, DFP’s original seat designed for a domestic First Class cabin has received a few upgrades. Over the past nine months, the team collaborated with and gathered feedback from the passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) community and additional stakeholders to modify the original design.

DFP will also showcase a second seat, which has been designed for an Economy Class cabin. The seat offers the same comforts and safety as the First Class version, and when installed in the first row of an aeroplane, also remains passenger-neutral, so it does not take away seats onboard.

DFP and UK-based consortium AirforAll, which includes PriestmanGoode, Flying Disabled, SWS Certification, and Sunrise Medical, have partnered to bring the concept of these seats to reality.

Daniel MacInnes, Director of PriestmanGoode, commented: “Since AIX last year it’s been an exciting few months of collaboration and refinement of the design – and constant engagement with the wheelchair user community.

“We’ve listened and this year we’re leading the way with a family of seat products and other solutions, all part of a holistic view of the journey and an experience that’s inclusive for all.”

In addition to the wheelchair-accessible aeroplane seats, DFP will debut what it says is a “first-of-its-kind” accessible forward toilet.

The toilet includes a unique door opening, which is located near the boarding door and incorporates a fixed panel that can be unlatched to accommodate entry of an onboard wheelchair with maximum privacy from the aircraft cabins.

Features in the toilet are touchless. The design allows a PRM to easily access additional functions, such as the sink, directly from the toilet prior to transferring back to the wheelchair. Lighting in the toilet supports people with low vision or colour sensitivity.

DFP is also exploring future options such as a “smart mirror” that could close caption public address announcements and display tactile symbols for people with hearing difficulties.

“DFP’s involvement in the PRM seats and accessible lavatory is fundamental to our goal of always working towards improving the passenger experience,” said Rick Salanitri, President of Delta Flight Products. “We look forward to seeing these products through their testing and certification phases, which will prepare them for aircraft identification & installation, resulting in a more seamless travel journey for the PRM community.”

DFP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. Last year, DFP unveiled its innovative seat prototype that allows powerchair users to remain in their own chairs on planes.

