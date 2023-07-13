A full prototype of a first-of-its kind aeroplane seat that allows people who use a powered wheelchair to remain in their own wheelchairs for the entire journey was launched in June.

Delta Flight Products (DFP) has partnered with UK-based consortium Air4All to create the seat, which converts a standard passenger seat to an accommodation for wheelchair restraint.

Air 4 All is a consortium formed of PriestmanGoode, Flying Disabled, SWS Certification and Sunrise Medical. Each member of the consortium has a personal and professional commitment to creating solutions around accessibility in air travel.

The patented design offers comfort and safety for all passengers by providing access to a headrest, centre console tray tables and cocktail tables that adjust to serve passengers with wheelchairs in place. The prototype also enables airlines to retain the design of their cabin on every seat.

Implementation of the seat also aims to facilitate a more seamless boarding and disembarking experience for people with reduced mobility.

The chair, acting as a regular aeroplane chair, has a removable backrest so that the seat can be folded up into the space that the removed backrest has provided. The powered wheelchair can then be reversed into the space, slotting in to connect with a small rail that secures the chair to the floor.

Rick Salanitri, President of Delta Flight Products, said: “Air4All is collaborating with DFP and our strong production and manufacturing capabilities to explore new ways to deliver equal access to comfort, safety, and dignity for all customers. This patented design offers new possibilities for customers with disabilities to enjoy a travel experience they truly deserve.”

Chris Wood, Founder of Flying Disabled, commented: “An innovation like this in air travel provides those with reduced mobility a safe and comfortable way for them to travel and remain in their own power wheelchair.

“It has taken truly a collaborative effort to develop this seat and we believe this product provides an optimal solution for all parties.”

The seat will be sent for final design and validation. Testing and certification programmes to install the seat will begin once certified.

The Department for Transport recently launched new training aimed at airport ground handlers to ensure mobility equipment is being handled correctly and minimising damage to vital mobility aids.

