Allied Mobility, a supplier of wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs), has announced its support for Geraint Williams, an inspirational Welsh athlete with the rare nerve condition Friedreich’s ataxia.

Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) is a rare disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous system, resulting in symptoms ranging from gait disturbance, speech problems, and heart disease.

Geraint has previously conquered the London Marathon, Tough Mudder, and even the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in an adapted wheelchair. He has been awarded £1,000 by Allied Mobility’s charitable arm, the Allied Vehicles Charitable Trust, to support a series of challenges in 2024 including 12 half-marathons and the Berlin Marathon.

Ben Jenkins, National Sales Manager at Allied Mobility, expressed his admiration for Geraint’s, stating: “Geraint Williams embodies the spirit of overcoming adversity. His accomplishments are a testament to what can be achieved with determination and the right support. Allied Mobility is proud to support his journey, and we are excited to see the results he will achieve.”

With a history of generating national attention for his endeavors, Geraint’s upcoming challenges are expected to further highlight the capabilities of people with disabilities and the crucial role of support and mobility solutions in enabling their achievements.

Geraint expressed his gratitude towards Allied Mobility for their donation, which will assist with travel and accommodation costs as he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible for athletes with disabilities.

“I will be completing the 12 half-marathon events and full Berlin Marathon in my adapted wheelchair, and I will be travelling in my Ford Dream WAV,” he said. “This generous funding from Allied Mobility has really taken the pressure off in terms of the cost of travel and accommodation.”

While there is currently no cure for FA, treatments focus on managing symptoms and improving quality of life through physical therapy, medications, and assistive devices.

Para pickleball champion Andy McErlean has recently chosen a Stiltz Trio+ Homelift as the centrepiece to his remodelled contemporary and accessible home.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...