Originally from Romania, Constantin Adrian Popescu, 37 living in Sonning Common, Berkshire, has regained his driving independence following a traumatic brain injury (TBI) through the support of a Driving Mobility centre.

Wessex DriveAbility, with its main centre in Southampton, is part of Driving Mobility, a network of over 20 ‘fitness to drive’ assessment centres supported by the Department for Transport. Wessex operates an outreach centre in Basingstoke, which provided a convenient location for Constantin.

He was signposted from the DVLA to be assessed by Driving Mobility’s occupational therapists (OTs) and approved driving instructors (ADIs) following his TBI in May 2020.

As with other clients who have experienced a life-changing injury or live with restricted mobility, Constantin completed a desk-based and practical assessment to ascertain whether he was still medically fit to drive. Following analysis of his performance, Constantin was approved to continue driving, so his licence was returned and his independence restored – a huge result for him and his family.

Constantin moved to the UK aged 13 when his mum took over a business in London. Following education at a UK university and now working as an IT consultant, Constantin was progressing well in life until a fall led to a significant head and stomach injury. He contracted covid at the same time, which resulted in a near-fatal reaction.

Surgeons at the Royal London Hospital “saved his life”, as Constantin explains, with the chance of death being “insanely high”. Miraculously, he pulled through and continues on his road to recovery. Physically, Constantin has made a 100 percent recovery, however, cognitively, he still has challenges to face, hence the need for a driving assessment.

Constantin booked an appointment with the Driving Mobility centre in August 2022. His experience at Wessex DriveAbility was positive throughout.

He explains: “As soon as we got to Wessex we were made to feel extremely welcome by Katie and Laura. We were asked to complete a form and given a delicious cup of coffee and tea. This started the appointment off in a very positive tone and my anxiety dropped as soon as I felt so understood and welcomed.

“The OT and ADI went through a detailed description of who they are, what would be covered throughout the session and ensured I understood what was expected of me. We progressed into a few cognitive and memory exercises – all of which were clear and entertaining! When completed, I was informed they went well and it was now time for the in-car driving assessment. But of course, not until I enjoyed another cup of coffee and took a 10-minute break.

“After a visual field test, I was briefed on the car controls and safety measures. I was made aware that the vehicle had dual controls which reassured me. Once I confirmed I felt comfortable, we started with a few manoeuvring exercises in the car park. This went well and after Laura checked I was ok, we headed out onto the roads. This part of the assessment also went well and was over in a blink of an eye to my surprise. Before starting I thought a second would feel like a day but thanks to Laura and Katie, they made it flow quickly and seamlessly.

“When we got back, I was given a few observations however overall, they were happy with my driving abilities. I was informed of the next steps including an official report being sent to me and the DVLA. I had the green light for my driving licence to be returned, what a feeling!

“I would like to thank Driving Mobility enormously for providing such a seamless assessment and for being so welcoming, friendly and professional. Driving for me provides a package of benefits and is so much more. It allows us to live independently and have the freedom to see family and friends and live a better life. Thank you for all your help and support.”

Now that Constantin is driving regularly again, he reflects on why this independence is so important.

“Driving is a huge part of my life, not just about getting from A to B,” he concludes. “I have been living with my parents since my injury and even though they can still drive, I am able to share the driving. The psychological difference is huge; I can jump in the car on my own at any time to do the shopping or go and see my sister in Colchester. I can also take my parents out sightseeing around Oxfordshire; it is so green and picturesque.

“I don’t need to drive for my job as I work from home as an IT consultant however the most beautiful thing about being able to drive again is I can carry on looking for a house of my own, on my own. I am now ready to move out after my injury so can hop into the car and keep looking for a home whenever I like. I’ll eventually be living independently so this is where my car will again be so important as I continue to relearn how to live.”

