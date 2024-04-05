A former jockey is in training for this year’s London Marathon thanks partly to the support of Rehasense UK, a mobility equipment supplier that has donated a Track Wheel manual wheelchair add-on.

Forty-year-old Wayne Burton was taking part in a race at Exeter racecourse in 2008 when he had a serious fall, which resulted in him breaking his back and damaging his spinal cord at T4. Following his spinal surgery, Wayne’s salt levels dropped dangerously low causing him to have seizures, which left him with brain damage and unable to speak.

It took Wayne 18 months of intensive therapy to learn to speak again, and this also slowed down his recovery as he learnt to adapt to his new life as a wheelchair user.

Over the years, Wayne has undertaken various fundraising challenges, including a skydive with the Red Devils and ‘9 lives challenge’. This involved nine injured jockeys paired with celebrities covering various distances each day by pushing a wheelchair, hand cycling, walking, cycling, and swimming a total of 560 miles. This is the distance between the three Injured Jockey’s Fund rehabilitation centres over nine days, raising over £100,000.

Wayne said: “I had always had the London marathon in my sights and thought 2024 would be a good year to do it as I am turning 40. I missed out on the general ballot for places but on the same day, I received an email from Spinal Research asking if I would like one of their places which was amazing as it is a charity very close to my heart.

“The support they have given me has been great and they suggested I spoke to Dan Metcalfe, a fellow wheelchair user who did the marathon for them last year.”

Dan shared his experience and explained what a difference the Track Wheel had made, so Wayne decided to give Rehasense a call.

Wayne recalled: “I spoke to Jordan at Rehasense, told him my story and plans for the London Marathon and was left speechless when he said he would like to support me by donating a Track Wheel to help with my training and the marathon itself – I was only calling him for some advice!”

A couple of days later, the Track Wheel arrived.

Prior to using the Track Wheel, Wayne’s longest training distance was five miles, but in his first session with the Track Wheel he did 10 miles.

“The difference the Track Wheel makes in terms of speed, comfort, confidence and reduced need to push is unbelievable,” Wayne continued. “Small inclines or declines are so much easier and whereas in the past the smallest objects such as a stone could pose a danger when travelling at speed that is no longer the case as I have so much more stability.

“I can honestly say that thanks to Rehasense and the Track Wheel I am much more confident about completing the London Marathon later this year and I would not hesitate in recommending Rehasense and the Track Wheel to anybody.

“I would also just like to say a huge thank you to Jordan and Rehasense as their support and generosity has been amazing”.

The Track Wheel transforms a standard manual wheelchair into an agile tricycle to enable wheelchair users to experience greater freedom. Whether the user enjoys going around town or more adventurous days out over rougher terrain, such as in the forest or on the beach, the Track Wheel is a suitable option.

By attaching the 12” Track Wheel, the wheelchair’s castors are raised, which slightly tilts the chair backwards, and by noticeably reducing the rolling resistance, the user can enjoy increased speed, manoeuvrability, and comfort.

Weighing from 2.6 kg and available in single-arm carbon and double-arm aluminium or carbon, the Track Wheel adds little weight to the existing wheelchair. Attaching the Track Wheel to the wheelchair frame requires no tools and takes a matter of seconds.

Jordan Day, UK Sales Manager for Rehasense UK, concluded: “We are delighted to be supporting Wayne as he prepares to take part in the London Marathon and raise as much as he can for Spinal Research which is an incredible organization. On behalf of everyone at Rehasense UK I would like to wish Wayne the best of luck.”

You can follow Wayne’s progress on Wayne’s website or Facebook page. To sponsor Wayne in this year’s London Marathon, click here.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...