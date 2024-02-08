Fanatic festival fan Diane Perlmutter, 51 from Borehamwood with ME/CFS, is ‘rockin’ life again’ thanks to a Minimo mobility scooter she’s nicknamed ‘Zippy’.

Rock music is everything to Diane. From a young teenager to her 51st year, she continues to be a super fan. Add to this being the ‘merch queen’, her flat is full of rock memorabilia. From posters to artwork to vinyl, she’s got it all. Reminding her of seeing rock greats like STARZ and Aerosmith, Diane has literally been there and got the T-shirt, every T-shirt.

Gigs and going to STONEDEAD Festival is her big thing but living with chronic fatigue can be the showstopper she doesn’t want. She’s turned to a Minimo mobility scooter from TGA. Nicknamed ‘Zippy’ it’s not only got her out seeing gigs again… it’s got her life back on track as well.

Diane’s not someone who gives in easily, a real character who admits that she has previously struggled to accept the limitations of her disability. However, her ‘use it or lose it’ approach was not working before a Minimo came along.

“My scooter has made such a difference to my mental and physical health,” said Diane. “I was always worried about my physical health deteriorating further but what I didn’t realise was how much my mental health was being affected by not being able to go out.

“I would push/crash my wheelchair all the time which made my ME/CFS worse, whereas having the Minimo allows me to pace and manage my health better.

“Going to ‘STONEDEAD Festival’ last year was the turning point. I was broken when I got home. I knew I simply had to have a scooter to return the following year. So, I called TGA.”

Diane described TGA as being amazing.

“I called Samantha multiple times and she was able to answer all my questions, she was so helpful,” continued Diane. “She arranged for Graham to come out and see me in Borehamwood with different Minimo scooters to try. Graham was fabulous, he went through everything with me, took his time, no pressure.

“The folding ‘compactability’ of the Minimo was the big selling point for me as I could take it on buses, trains and planes whilst also being able to fit it into the boot of a car.

“You know what, it was the best feeling in the world when I first trialled my Minimo. To feel the wind in my hair was amazing. Before I wasn’t leaving my flat much and I’m talking for weeks on end if I wasn’t well. Now if I’m not feeling well, I can still get out and gigs are definitely becoming possible again.”

Diane has truly got her zip back. Being able to take her Minimo to Mötley Crüe both at The Underworld and at Wembley Stadium was ‘beyond amazing’, as just a few months prior she thought she’d have to cancel. Same with STONEDEAD 2023. All possible thanks to ‘Zippy’. And the gigs keep on coming… She saw Queens of the Stone Age at the O2 in November followed by a flight to Roskilde in Denmark to see Sack Trick.

Diane and ‘Zippy’s’ lives are now full of festivals, freedom, and friendship. She’s always believed the show must go on however hard life is when living with a disability.

Diane concluded: “In just a few months ‘Zippy’ has become my lifeline. She’s an extension of me. After 11 long years I feel that I am “living” again. It’s an incredible feeling. Thank you TGA for giving me my life back!”

