17-year-old Sophie from Hampshire was diagnosed at 16 months with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2 and has been using a powerchair since the age of three.

Sophie has difficulty lifting things and needs assistance with most day-to-day activities such as washing and dressing. She is a full-time powerchair user. At the start of the year, Sophie and her parents decided that the time had come to change the powerchair she had been using since the age of three.

Sophie explained: “I had a spinal operation in 2021 and my previous chair did not have the lateral side supports which now I needed and unfortunately, they could not be fitted. It was also starting to become a little unreliable and harder to steer especially downhill which could be quite scary at times!”

Sophie and her parents started researching online and through various Facebook groups which support people with SMA. Several families said they had worked with Matt and Precision Rehab, so they got in touch with Matt and arranged an assessment.

Following the detailed assessment, Matt recommended a Piccolino powerchair as the best solution as it could be modified to meet all Sophie’s requirements. A Gyro (electric stabilisation control) and stealth lateral and thigh supports, which are adjustable and swing away, were fitted to the chair. These were complemented by a custom-made headrest and pad, a BodyPoint pelvic belt, Monoflex chest strap, and a Mo-Vis charging point.

One feature of her Piccolino which Sophie was especially keen on was the electric swing-away joystick, as this would enable her to get closer to the tables at school.

Sophie has now had her new Paravan Piccolino for five months and loves it.

“I am so glad I changed my powerchair, it was a big thing to do after so many years, but it was 100 percent the right decision and that is in part down to Matt as he was so helpful and put my mind at rest,” Sophie said. “The electric swing away joystick control is brilliant as it means I can sit right up to the desk in lessons or the table at lunchtime so there is no need to lean forward which used to give me back pain and the tilt in space function is great for when I am relaxing and watching TV.

“I love the fact that Matt was also able to transfer the seat base from my previous chair and the cool purple metallic paint is just perfect.”

Like all parents, Martin and Deborah want the best for Sophie and are delighted with the positive effect the new powerchair has had on Sophie.

“From a parent’s perspective, it is great to see Sophie so much more relaxed and comfortable which in turn has already increased her independence and confidence,” Martin commented. “With the old chair, we would have to keep adjusting Sophie’s position as she would become uncomfortable but that is no longer the case with the Piccolino as it provides superb all-round support which has in turn enhanced Sophie’s posture.

“Matt has been fantastic from the first time we spoke to him, and I would not hesitate in recommending him and Precision Rehab to any other families looking for a powerchair from a supplier who not only has superb product knowledge but also clearly cares about his clients.”

The Piccolino from Precision Rehab is a versatile paediatric powerchair available with three different seat options, the K110, K120, and the adult K130, with a maximum weight capacity of 80kg. This choice of seats means there is a comprehensive choice of seat widths (160mm to 420mm), seat depth (26mm to 460mm), and back height (330mm to 480mm).

Additional features include side supports, a head support, and other seat accessories, all of which are multi-variable and individually adjustable to ensure each Piccolino powerchair is built to meet the individual needs of the client.

To meet the tastes of younger users, the Piccolino is available in a choice of vibrant paint finishes. Optional features include individual seat cushions, electric track stabilisation, and additional control unit.

Matt James, the founder of Precision Rehab, concluded: “It is always great to hear such positive feedback. Over the years we have worked with a lot of families who have children with SMA, and the Piccolino is without doubt a fantastic paediatric powerchair which makes a real difference to children living with the condition.”

