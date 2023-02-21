G360 Bathrooms has partnered with the MS Society to help people with multiple sclerosis (MS) benefit from safe and accessible bathing in the home.

Over 130,000 people in the UK are estimated to have MS, according to the MS Society. The condition damages nerves in the body, making it harder for people to do everyday things, such as walk, talk, eat, and think.

The MS Society strives to make life better for people with MS, through research, campaigning, and support. This commitment includes partnering with assistive product manufacturers to help people with the condition access solutions and services.

G360 Bathrooms, part of the Gainsborough Healthcare Group, is the latest MS Society partner and now provides a 10 percent discount on its accessible baths for everyone with MS. Each discounted sale also generates a donation from G360 Bathrooms back to the charity.

Sam Walker, Executive Director of Services and Support at the MS Society, said: “We’re really pleased to be partnering with G360 Bathrooms. It’s great that if people are considering a G360 bathroom they now get a discount which could make a big difference.

“Living with MS can be relentless, painful and disabling, and for many people, access to an accessible bathroom is essential. We’re also incredibly grateful that we’ll receive a donation from every G360 Bathrooms purchase. These vital contributions will help us fund support services such as our free MS Helpline, and world-leading research to find treatments for everyone living with MS.”

Through a complete assessment, design and installation service, G360 Bathrooms provides accessible baths, showers, bathrooms, and wet rooms specifically designed for people with restricted mobility. By owning a G360 Bathroom, bathing with MS can be easier, safer, and more positive, thereby helping individuals with the condition and people around them.

Peter Eckhardt, CEO, Gainsborough Healthcare Group, commented: “Ensuring everyone can bathe safely has been, and will always be, our priority. Awareness of this enabling promise will now be more widespread through the MS community as we proudly begin our new relationship with the MS Society.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the charity as its recommended easy access bath and bathroom provider. Our ethical, caring and consultative approach will uphold the values of the charity whilst delivering quality solutions that improve lives for good.”

Last year, G360 Bathrooms partnered with Parkinson’s UK under a very similar initiative.

