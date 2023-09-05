Neath Port Talbot Council and Swansea Bay University Health Board have opened a state-of-the-art Digital Solutions Suite to show how mainstream digital technologies can support independent living.

Based at Cimla Health and Social Care Centre in Neath, Wales, the facility is designed to offer essential support and guidance to people, their caregivers, and professionals working within the field who may benefit from using mainstream digital technology.

The Digital Solutions Suite serves as a hub of knowledge, where visitors can explore a range of new and available mainstream digital technologies that can enhance the quality of life for those looking to maintain their independence while living in the comfort of their own homes. These can be beneficial as standalone tools or to supplement other assistive technology and/or care packages.

Councillor Jo Hale, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services & Health, said: “The new Digital Solutions Suite represents a step forward in our commitment towards promoting independent living and well-being within our communities.

“There are many ways that technology can help those with care and support needs, from helping connect them with friends and family, to more everyday tasks such as switching lighting and heating on and off.

“The suite will serve as a place of support, offering individuals, their families, and professionals a unique opportunity to discover and understand the potential of assistive technology.

“I would encourage anyone interested in finding out more to book an appointment and come visit the new hub to see what support is available.”

As part of this initiative, visitors can experience how to use these technologies to carry out everyday tasks that are vital for safe and independent living. From controlling room lighting and managing home appliances to opening blinds and regulating heating systems, the suite provides practical demonstrations that showcase the potential of mainstream digital technology in everyday life.

Visitors will have a guided demonstration and be able to get bespoke advice about using the different technology and the wider support that is available.

Carl Mustad, Swansea Bay University Health Board’s Assistant Director of Digital Technology, commented: “We want people to be able to remain in their own homes and enjoy independent living for as long as possible.

“Adopting the latest assistive digital technology through integrated health and social care is an essential part of achieving that aim. That is why this new suite is such a fantastic development.

“For some, it could mean the difference between staying at home and an extended stay in hospital, with all the associated risks.”

Appointments to visit the Digital Solutions Suite and view the assistive technology can be arranged by joining a Group demonstration (max six places per session) here.

Individual sessions can be arranged by contacting the assistive technology team via telecare.service@npt.gov.uk or 01639 686636.

A recent report from the Global Disability Innovation Hub has revealed that assistive technology provision in England is “highly fragmented” with varying levels of access.

