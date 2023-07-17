Staffordshire County Council has launched a new community resource that features assistive technologies and daily living aids to promote independent living among residents.

This new initiative is called the Bag of Trix.

It was produced as part of the council’s Supportive Communities programme and is now available at every Community Help Point across Staffordshire.

The resource is designed to demonstrate the range of low-cost, user-friendly assistive technologies available that can assist with everything from dressing and personal hygiene to medication management and meal preparation. These are tasks that most people take for granted but can be a daunting challenge for some residents, the council says.

Assistive technologies highlighted in the Bag of Trix include bathroom aids, hearing aids, mobility scooters, communication devices, stairlifts, and more.

Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said: “Many people with daily living needs are unaware of the magic that assistive technology gadgets and products can bring to their lives.

“Our ‘Bag of Trix’ initiative is a fantastic way to showcase these resources in a hands-on manner, in familiar environments, and by our trusted and friendly community help point staff.”

Community Help Points are trusted locations within Staffordshire communities, including libraries, voluntary organisations, and community centres. They have become a reliable source of local information and guidance for many residents, particularly those at risk of social isolation, according to Staffordshire County Council.

The points offer friendly and approachable staff who can share local knowledge and information. They assist residents in accessing information about local services or activities, boosting their confidence in using the internet, identifying where to access equipment and technology to facilitate daily living, and more.

The Bag of Trix is the newest resource available at Community Help Points.

Residents who are interested in exploring the Bag of Trix at their local Staffordshire Community Help Point, or those who require further assistance with daily living equipment, can call Staffordshire Cares on 0300 111 8010 and ask to be put in touch with their nearest Community Help Point.

Recently, Reading Borough Council has saved over £65,000 and freed up social care practitioners’ time by introducing proactive monitoring assistive technology.

