Mary Eardley, Owner of Mobility Britain, talks about her role as the owner of an online store specialising in selling mobility scooters and how her background as a healthcare professional ensures an empathetic approach and a deeper understanding of different disabilities and user needs.

Describe your current role

“I’m the owner of Mobility Britain, an online store specialising in selling mobility scooters that launched in July 2023.

“I recognised the increasing move towards online shopping, with all the potential benefits and disadvantages in the assistive technology sector. As a healthcare professional, I noticed that buying mobility scooters online could be risky, with many options available and not all suitable for everyone. Hence, my primary focus is guiding people to choose the right scooter for their specific requirements, ensuring a safe and customer-centred service.

“The Mobility Britain website is designed to provide all the information customers need to make the right choice of mobility scooter, with access to advice and support. All customers are offered free delivery, assembly, demonstration, and a test drive to ensure they are able to use their new mobility scooter safely from the outset.

“As a member of the BHTA, Mobility Britain follows the BHTA’s Code of Practice, placing customers’ interests as top priority.

“Successful completion of the Driving Mobility PWMS Retailer Training Course in October has added to my understanding of the specific needs of my customers and consolidated my efforts to provide a safe and comprehensive package for those who have decided to buy a mobility scooter online.”

What does a typical day in your role look like?

“The morning begins with the most important tasks: responding to customer queries, fulfilling orders, and liaising with suppliers and distributors. Many of the enquiries received are from customers asking for information about specific products, such as whether scooters are suitable for air travel, will fit into a car boot, or the distance travelled between battery charges.

“I try to provide as much information as possible on the website and update it regularly with new content.

“On this particular day, an email from the BHTA regarding new safety advice for users of lithium batteries prompts me to add new information to the website. Some mobility scooters are fitted with lithium batteries, which are lighter and last longer than traditional lead acid batteries. However, compared to traditional batteries, greater care and precision must be applied to charging lithium batteries. A page on the website is now dedicated to this issue, incorporating the BHTA business to consumer guidance.

“By the afternoon, my focus shifts to the strategic growth of the business. At 1pm, I have an online meeting with one of my suppliers to discuss how to increase brand awareness and also to plan Black Friday marketing, securing trade discounts from the supplier that will benefit Mobility Britain’s customers directly. Following the meeting, the website is updated, realigning prices and adding new products.

“At 3pm, I join an online training course with an email marketing platform to help me craft engaging email campaigns for my subscribers and customers who have browsed the website or abandoned carts. The aim is to communicate with customers who have already shown an interest in buying a mobility scooter online and explain why Mobility Britain is good value for money, as well as providing a safe and reliable service.

“Towards the end of the day, there’s a chance to review the effectiveness of my online advertising campaigns. I analyse which products attracted the most clicks on the website, enabling me to optimise adverts accordingly, showcasing the most popular products to maximise their visibility.”

What sort of assistive technologies do you work with?

“Mobility Britain sells mobility scooters which serve as valuable assistive technologies offering numerous benefits. They enable individuals with mobility issues to move around independently, improving their quality of life.

“Mobility scooters provide a sense of autonomy, allowing users to engage in daily activities, visit places, and socialise more easily. These scooters offer accessibility to places that might otherwise be challenging to reach for individuals with mobility limitations, promoting inclusion and participation. Being an eco-friendly mode of transportation, they contribute to reducing the carbon footprint.”

Who do you work with?

“We are fortunate to work with some of the biggest and best mobility scooter manufacturers in the UK, including Pride Mobility, Drive DeVilbiss, Monarch Mobility, and Motion Healthcare. They all have well established sales teams who we can contact easily with any queries.

“Our mobility scooters are delivered, assembled, and demonstrated by Healthcare Distribution Direct. I’ve also become an Appointed Representative for Mark Bates, offering insurance and extended warranty packages, so customers are able to protect themselves, their scooters, and the wider public at the point of sale.”

How is your background as a healthcare professional helpful when selling mobility scooters to customers in ensuring they get a product that meets their needs?

“I have an understanding of the medical cause of their disability and how this impacts their mobility. Their diagnosis will affect the size and type of scooter they require, or in some cases, whether they should be using a mobility scooter at all. For example, if someone has had a stroke, this may cause visual field defects, as well as unilateral limb weakness, both of which can affect their ability to use a scooter safely.

“In addition to physical disability, some customers may also have cognitive impairment, which will affect their ability to recognise and respond to hazards on pavements or roads. Mental health problems may also make them more vulnerable to hard selling techniques from some retailers, which may not be putting customers’ interests first.

“My healthcare background helps me communicate with customers effectively and with empathy. I have found that customers appreciate telephone advice, as well as written information, and plenty of time to make the right decision for them.”

What do you like most about your role?

“I enjoy communicating with customers, finding answers to their queries, and problem solving. I have also enjoyed the process of creating a website from scratch, putting my own ideas into practice, and seeing the business start to become successful. I appreciate the flexibility of the role, being my own boss, and having the ability to decide the future direction of the business.”

Are there any challenges that you face?

“Online retail is an extremely competitive market, particularly selling mobility scooters. It is difficult to provide high-quality products at low prices, especially when the additional cost of engineered delivery is factored in.

“Advertising is also very expensive, and this impacts the margins further. Hopefully, once we become established in the market, customers will begin to find us through word of mouth and our sales will increase organically.”

Tips & tricks for getting into the role?

“It is helpful to speak with other business owners in the same sector. I found it useful to attend trade exhibitions such as Disability Expo in London, and I have booked a place at Naidex Birmingham next March.

“The PWMS retailer training provided by Driving Mobility was supportive and practical, and the online webinars provided by BHTA are also informative.

“Be prepared for setbacks along the way, but remain motivated by the potential reward, which is to create a business with a positive ethos: providing safe and reliable mobility options for those living with disability.”

