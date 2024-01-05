The Braille Institute, a US not-for-profit organisation that works to transform the lives of those with vision loss, is running a series of free online workshops this month that will the discuss the latest assistive technology (AT) innovations for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Some of the topics featured in the January 2024 workshops include accessible gaming, how to create online video content, and the good and not so good parts of the AI movement for blind individuals.

The first workshop takes place on 10 January from 9pm-10pm GMT. It will explore the latest developments from HumanWare for people with low vision and blindness. Register here.

On 11 January at 6pm-6.30pm GMT, a workshop will be ran by Ross Minor about blind gaming. Ross is one of the leading blind gamers and gaming accessibility consultants in the world. He will share his life story, the latest in accessible gaming, and tips for blind gamers. Register here.

Envision is hosting a workshop from 11pm GMT on 16 January that will last for one hour. During this session, AT professional and Braille Institute volunteer Andrea de Klotz will demonstrate the Envision device and Envision AI app. Register here.

On 19 January from 10pm-11.30pm GMT, attendees will have the chance to learn about the new Be My Eyes app feature, Be My AI, which describes the person’s surroundings. The firm will offer a live demonstration of the app and take questions. Register here.

There will be a session about a blind creator’s YouTube video guide on 23 January at 6.30pm-8pm GMT. AT Specialist Earth Kidkul will share the basic techniques she uses when creating video content on YouTube. Register here.

The final AT workshop this month from the Braille Institute takes place on 24 January at 9pm-10pm GMT. In this session, Dr. Ron Peterson will discuss AI, including the good and not so good things, and what the AI revolution is doing for people with visual impairments. Register here.

Braille Institute also offers free classes and one-on-one training to anyone with vision loss. Many of the organisation’s instructors are blind or visually impaired and have helped nearly 1,000 students this past year, according to the Braille Institute.

Amazon recently rolled out a feature to tablets that helps people carry out tasks using their eyes. Discover more here.

