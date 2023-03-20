Healthcare professionals will have the chance to view two newly launched adjustable care beds from Rise & Recline at this year’s Naidex.

The Sherwood and Sherwood Hi-Lo beds are adjustable care beds that are designed to support professionals when caring for patients and facilitate easy transfers.

Naidex is a large independent living and mobility exhibition in the UK that welcomes a large number of users, health and social care professionals, and the trade each year. It is a place for visitors to source the latest in independent living and mobility equipment from suppliers.

For healthcare and social care professionals, it is an easy way to discover new assistive technologies in one location that can support their clients to live independently, such as powerchairs, specialist seating solutions, accessible toilets, and adaptive footwear.

Naidex 2023 takes place from 22-23 March at the NEC in Birmingham. Rise & Recline will be exhibiting on stand G30.

The Sherwood 3` x 6`6” single electric bed is designed to blend in seamlessly in domestic environments.

With a five-part, four-movement adjustable bed action, the Sherwood can be easily adjusted using the integrated six-button handset to meet the needs of the individual. The raised sides ensure the mattress will not slip if used with moving and handling equipment.

To further accommodate transferring, there is the option of a hoist access beneath the bed. Padded sides have been specifically designed for carers to ensure their comfort when assisting the user by protecting their shins and knees.

Featuring Rise & Recline’s 400H Reflexion Memory Foam mattress, which is wrapped with the heat-reflective Cool max cover, the Sherwood is finished off in “luxurious” Bison Steel upholstery.

The Sherwood Hi-Lo has a maximum weight capacity of 35 stone compared to the standard Sherwood capacity of 25 stone, making it more suitable for people looking for a heavy-duty or bariatric care bed. In addition to the main features of the Sherwood, the Sherwood Hi-Lo has a range of accessories including telescopic side rails, bed light, telescopic grab handle, and trapeze bar.

“Naidex is always a great event for us, and we are delighted to be debuting these latest additions to our range of adjustable beds which we believe will prove to be very popular with trade members, general public and HCP’s who visit our stand,” commented Rise & Recline Director Nigel Morley.

Complementing the new adjustable beds will be examples from Rise & Recline’s range of adjustable chairs including the Infinity Triple Motor Tilt-in-Space, Dual Motor Standard, and Dual Motor Tilt-in-Space.

The Infinity has a maximum user weight of 25 stone and is available with a range of standard features, which include a leg rest weight limit of 15 stone, independent direct drive foot section operation, and automatic back relief while the user moves to a standing position. The Infinity offers the user a broad choice of postural positions with the tilt-in-space function being used in a variety of ways depending on user needs.

Should someone require no movement in the footrest or backrest, the Infinity can be used as a simple tilt-in-space chair. However, should the user prefer to maintain a seat-to-back angle while reclining and elevating their feet and hips, the single-motor tilt-in-space can achieve this.

The Dual Tilt-in-Space offers independent leg rest and back movement while giving the user automatic back relief by having a straighter postural position when alighting the chair. A bariatric version, with a weight capacity of 40 stone, is also available.

The Admiral is a 20-stone tilt-in-space adjustable chair with scroll arms and lateral back for optimal levels of comfort and postural support. It is a great made-to-fit seating solution, according to Rise & Recline.

The Premier range is available with two other back options, Royal Waterfall or Hampton Button. It comes in sizes petite, small, medium, and large with seat heights of 16”, 18” and 20”. The Admiral’s dual-motor mechanism and independent back recline allows the user to elevate their legs higher than their hips.

Additionally, the Dual Motor Standard with Hampton Button Back design and scroll arms offers a comprehensive range of movements for increased comfort and is available with a wide range of back styles and arm options. It has a weight capacity of 20 stone, seat heights ranging from 16” to 20”, a depth range of 17” to 21”, and seat widths from 18” to 22”.

For more information on the full range of bespoke adjustable chairs and beds available from Rise & Recline, call 0115 913 3572, email info@riseandrecline.co.uk, or visit the website.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...