Technology giant Microsoft has launched the newest version of Seeing AI, a free app that narrates the world for people with vision impairments through their mobile devices.

The AI-powered app supports individuals with a variety of daily tasks such as reading letters, identifying everyday products, hearing descriptions of photos, and more.

Now, to coincide with International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPD) on 3 December, Microsoft has brought the latest version of Seeing AI to Android devices for the first time, which is available via the Google Play Store.

With Android availability, Seeing AI is now available in 18 languages, with a plan to increase to 36 languages in 2024.

Incorporating feedback from Seeing AI users, the new Android version includes the latest generative AI features recently released on iOS.

These include Richer Descriptions of photos. In addition to providing a brief summary of photos on the Scene channel, users can now tap ‘more info’ and a rich description will be generated, including far greater detail about what is in the image.

Another new key feature is enabling users to chat to their documents. After scanning a document, in addition to hearing it read aloud, the individual can also chat to Seeing AI to ask questions, such as about items on a menu, the price of an item on a receipt, or to summarise an article.

Additionally, Seeing AI users are able to point the camera, or take a photo, and hear a description. They can switch between channels to hear focused information:

Short Text: Speaks text as soon as it appears in front of the camera.

Documents: Provides audio guidance to capture a printed page, and reads the content aloud, along with its original formatting. Users can chat with Seeing AI to quickly find information.

Products: Scans barcodes, using audio beeps to guide the individual; users can hear the name and package information when available.

Scenes: Users can hear a description of the scene captured and tap ‘more info’ to generate a rich description. They can further explore the photo by moving their finger over the screen to hear the location of different objects.

People: Identifies friends around the individual.

Currency: Recognises currency notes.

Colours: Identifies the perceived colour.

Handwriting: Reads handwritten text like in birthday cards.

Light: Generates an audible tone corresponding to the brightness in the surroundings.

Images in other apps: Users can share a photo with Seeing AI to recognise it.

Microsoft notes that as additional versions of Seeing AI roll out, user feedback will be integral for new AI-powered enhancements for future versions of the app.

Seeing AI can be downloaded from the Play Store or the iOS App Store.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched a number of programmes and technologies to accelerate knowledge and use of accessibility around the world.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...