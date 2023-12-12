Foundations, the UK Government-funded national body for the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) and home improvement agencies (HIAs), has announced the winners of the National Healthy Housing Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate the achievements of frontline staff, council teams, and charities in supporting people to live independently and ensuring vulnerable and disabled people live in safe and accessible homes.

This year’s awards were sponsored by PROCare and took place at the National Football Museum in Manchester on 5 December. The judges assessed entries submitted for 11 categories from across England.

Commenting on the awards, Paul Smith, Director of Foundations, said: “I know there are so many of you dedicated people who work your socks off every day to keep others warm, safe, and secure in their own homes. And, every year it’s a genuine privilege to be able to recognise some of that work and shine a light on the stars of the sector.

“This year the quality of the entries was outstanding, which made the judging incredibly tough – so congratulations to everyone who was nominated. You’re making a real difference. You’re all amazing.”

Wolverhampton Homes HIA won the Home Improvement Agency of the Year 2023 award. It showcased a successful collaborative and holistic approach and great joined-up thinking. The agency’s utilisation of technology ensures future-proof adaptations that benefit Wolverhampton’s residents far and wide while saving the NHS a huge amount of money. The judging panel was unanimous in awarding the agency. This award was sponsored by AKW.

Neil Withnell, from Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust, was crowned as Housing Occupational Therapist of the Year. Described as an asset to the team and having single-handedly accomplished many great outcomes in 2023, Neil’s dedication impressed the entire judging panel. His efforts have resulted in the fast-tracking of adaptations for many living with deteriorating conditions. This award was sponsored by BHTA.

Oxford City Council won DFG Home Adaptations Service of the Year 2023.

Danielle Syers, from Rochdale Home Improvement Agency, was awarded Caseworker of the Year.

Recognised for Outstanding Achievement for 2023, Amelia Morphet picked up the award for this category.

The Social Housing Adaptations Service of the Year Award 2023 was presented to Longhurst Group Independent Living.

Cambs Home Improvement Agency was presented with the award for Excellence in the Design of Adaptations.

There were two winners of Contractor of the Year 2023, Chas D Allfaltts and Equans.

For Handyperson Service of the Year 2023, the City of York Council Prevention Service was awarded.

Simon Waller, from Staying Put Agency, was named Technical Officer of the Year 2023.

The winner of the Sustainability in Home Adaptations Award 2023 was Manchester Care & Repair.

Each year Foundations Independent Living Trust board selects an outstanding agency that has consistently contributed to the sector. This year’s winner of the FILT award was Newcastle Care & Repair.

Band of Builders was presented with a Special Award from Paul Smith, Director of Foundations.

Sue Sinclair was also presented with a Special Award to mark a lifetime achievement.

The full list of winners, commendations, and sponsorship of the Foundations National Healthy Housing Awards 2023 can be found on the Foundations website.

