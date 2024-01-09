Etc., the digital and startup incubation hub of BT Group, has launched the second phase of its NHS digital preventative remote care initiative designed to prevent, detect, and manage cardiovascular disease through early monitoring and pre-emptive intervention.

The preventative remote care solution identifies, monitors, and reduces risk of serious cardiovascular events. Delivered via a platform for clinicians to monitor patients remotely and for patients to upload their vitals and biometrics from anywhere via an app, the solution enables preventative, proactive care.

It could help save £1.5 million in healthcare costs over the next three years, according to Etc.

This will now be rolled out across 26 GP practices among 228,000 people based in Warrington, Cheshire. It is estimated to prevent over 80 strokes and heart attacks by helping shift the NHS’s approach to care from reactive to preventative, the firm states.

The initiative provides a contribution to the NHS Long Term Plan, which aims to prevent 150,000 strokes, heart attacks, and dementia cases over the next 10 years. This plan builds on the principle that early intervention can reduce the risks of serious illnesses and create a more sustainable, equitable, and cost-effective health service for all.

Etc. is unveiling this new preventative remote care solution at CES 2024, which takes place on 9-12 January in Las Vegas, USA.

Taking place annually and organised by organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the largest global stages for companies to showcase their latest and greatest technology innovations. The show covers a wide variety of sectors including automotive, robotics, gaming, wearables, sports technology, and accessibility. It is also a chance to view some of the latest assistive technology advancements.

