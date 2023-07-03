Augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) specialist Smartbox has launched Look Lab, a new software package designed to empower disabled people by supporting practice of eye gaze skills in a relaxed and enjoyable way.

The software features a comprehensive collection of 38 accessible games and creative activities that will help people get started and challenge their skills as they progress.

Eye gaze technology uses specialised cameras that enable people with physical disabilities to control a computer using eye movements. The assistive technology proves particularly invaluable for individuals with reduced mobility or those unable to use their hands or head movements to operate a device. This type of AAC transforms the lives of disabled people by helping them communicate and enjoy greater independence, Smartbox underlines.

Look Lab software includes five distinct types of activities, with motivating content for various interests and skill levels:

Fun – relaxing games that are easy to learn and start playing

Challenge – strategic games with time-dependent reactions

Puzzle – activities with problem-solving elements

Creative – activities centred around music and art

Mindfulness – simple cause and effect activities that support relaxation and screen engagement

Developed in consultation with SEN (special educational needs) teachers and professionals, Look Lab activities effectively nurture 12 different eye gaze skills. Each activity encourages users to engage with the screen in different ways, including hitting targets, dwelling, tracking objects, and moving the cursor around the screen.

There are also customisable options for each activity. Easy mode allows users to explore activities at their own pace, free from the fear of losing or running out of time. Standard mode introduces a competitive edge, where activities increase in difficulty and include time constraints and limit attempts to win.

Look Lab is designed to make using eye gaze positive and motivating for AAC users of any age, including teenagers and adults seeking more mature games and creative activities.

Becky Martin, Clinical AAC Specialist SLT at Smartbox, said: “Building eye gaze skills in an enjoyable and no pressure setting with puzzles and games helps to motivate eye gaze users, allowing them to gain new skills and have fun!”

According to Smartbox, the AAC software is ideal for people who fall into the following categories: just getting started with eye gaze for the first time and seeking relaxed and pressure free ways to practice; progressing from early cause-and-effect skills; looking to practice their eye gaze accuracy and precision skills to help with using more complex programs; in search of fun and motivating activities during leisure time; wanting more advanced and challenging games; and seeking ways to express themselves creatively through accessible art and music activities.

The assistive technology gives AAC users the autonomy to select activities and modify settings independently. It also facilitates seamless access to Smartbox’s Grid communication software for users to have a chat or recalibrate their eye tracker.

Ensuring maximum accessibility was a major consideration in the design process, Smartbox emphasises. This gives users the power to curate their own experiences, engage in conversations, and advocate for the activities and tasks they desire.

Adam Waits, Head of Assessment at Smartbox, added: “We know from years of experience how valuable tools like Look Lab are for helping AAC users hone their eye gaze skills so they can become better communicators.

“Becoming a good eye gaze user is challenging; it takes time, experience, and the opportunity to practice. The best way to learn is by having fun and enjoying what we are doing, and that’s where Look Lab came from.”

Look Lab will be launching on 27 July 2023. A free trial with unlimited access to all the games and activities will be available to download until the end of July. Click here for more information.

Earlier this year, SpeakUnique and Smartbox added 30 regional accents to Smartbox’s Grid AAC software to give disabled people more choice and individuality. It means people without natural speech will have the option to choose an accent that more closely matches their identity, sounding more like their family, friends, and community.

