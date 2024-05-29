Wetroom, level access, and disabled showering specialist manufacturer Impey has announced new dates for the Bathroom Adaptations Technical Training Tour 2024 for those involved in the specification or installation of bathroom adaptations.

Along with four UK brands, Impey is offering free training centred on the design, development, and manufacture of accessible showering and bathroom products. Brands that will share expertise and training tips include Altro flooring and walling solutions, Closomat toilets, Mira showers, and Whale pumps.

This year, the tour also welcomes a team from Foundations, the national body for Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs) and home improvements in England, which will be on hand to enlighten attendees on what is new in the DFG sector.

Consisting of four UK events, the sessions will feature interactive training, discussions, and networking opportunities for those involved in the specification or installation of bathroom adaptations. These include occupational therapists (OTs), technical officers (TOs), installers, contractors, specifiers, building surveyors, plumbers, adaptations surveyors, environmental health enforcement officers, builders, project coordinators, architects, and all those working within the DFG sector.

The Bathroom Adaptations Technical Training Tour is spread across the UK in London on 10 September 2024, Birmingham on 17 September, Leeds on 24 September 2024, and Edinburgh on 1 October 2024.

John Houghton, National Sales Manager – Healthcare from Impey, commented: “We are excited to get the Bathroom Adaptations Technical Training Tour 2024 underway. For these events we are working in partnership with four wonderful UK brands, who are also passionate about the importance of accessible bathrooms. It is also a pleasure to welcome the team from Foundations to this year’s events; their knowledge will be invaluable.

“Whether you are looking to improve productivity, develop your professional skills, further your understanding of accessible showering and bathroom options, maximise your budgets or simply refresh your knowledge, these sessions offer a wonderful opportunity. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Topics covered during the events include installation, maintenance, and surveys for wetroom specification; shower trays and (DIN 51097) slip resistance; grab rails, half heights doors, and other accessible showering options; flooring and walling solutions with colour and design flexibility; wash and dry toilets and dignity and independence in toileting; innovative shower design, service, and support; shower pump technology and drainage performance, including innovations for safe pumped drainage for electric and mixer showers; and flood reduction and pump installation best practice.

Louise Cloute, from Town and Country Housing, attended one of the 2023 events.

She said: “I would definitely recommend the Bathroom Adaptations Technical Training Tour to anyone involved in the specification or installation of accessible bathrooms. I learned a huge amount. It was fabulous to be able to get up close to the products and understand how each of the innovations work.”

Individuals working in Scotland’s flourishing housing and property sector have the opportunity to access qualifications and training courses through membership with a provider of learning and development solutions for the housing and property sector.

