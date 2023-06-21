A new report from the ATech Policy Lab details how to raise mainstream awareness among frontline professionals of the potential of assistive technologies to transform the lives of millions of disabled people.

ATech Policy Lab is a partnership between the cross-party think tank Policy Connect, Bournemouth University, and the charity Ace Centre.

The lab aims to be a place to design evidence-based public policy so technology works for everyone. It brings together disabled people, sector leaders, and researchers to get into the detail of policy design, incubate new ideas, stress test the best proposals, and generate the evidence and insight that moves policymakers to action.

Authored by Geena Vabulas, ATech Policy Lab’s new report, ‘Frontline Accessibility: Building ATech Awareness and Confidence Among Public Service Professionals’, can be downloaded for free here.

The report notes that the biggest barrier to more widespread adoption of assistive technology is a lack of awareness of what solutions are available. Other barriers include uncertainty around how and where to access assistive technologies and a lack of confidence in using such equipment.

However, the document cites that the easiest way to raise awareness of helpful, accessible technologies is through training frontline professionals in public services. These professionals include healthcare professionals, social care professionals, therapists, carers, and many more individuals.

As these professionals work with the public every day, it makes them uniquely well placed to share awareness of assistive technologies with disabled people, the report highlights.

“It can be as simple as frontliners raising the topic, sharing tips and tricks, or seeking out further advice from more specialised services,” it reads.

The report reviews current provision of fundamentals-level assistive technology training to frontline professionals. It reveals that this training can be highly effective through shaping a more inclusive culture in organisations and enabling frontline professionals to share assistive technology awareness with their clients, patients, and learners.

Importantly, the report says that assistive technology training for frontline professionals has a proven positive impact.

According to ATech Policy Lab, the best type of assistive technology training:

Taps into frontliners’ existing motivation to improve outcomes for their clients Is validated by senior leadership Is quick and easy to engage with Rewards achievement with micro accreditations Offers specific and actionable information Is accompanied by quality resources, and Provides an entry point into a community of peers, where people can share queries, tips, and ideas.

The report recommends that the UK Government partners with disabled people, public service organisations, and the assistive technology sector to radically scale the delivery of assistive technology fundamentals training, with this partnership led by a senior champion within government. More specifically, ATech Policy Lab wants this partnership to deliver training to 250,000 frontliners by the end of 2025.

The report is sponsored and made possible by the Ian Karten Charitable Trust.

