Children and young people in Wales who rely on assistive technology to communicate now have access to young Welsh-accented voices and Welsh language versions, the Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan, has announced.

Children and young people in Wales have until now only been able to choose between communication devices with English and Scottish accents, and adult version Welsh language voices.

Now, Welsh Government funding will give children and young people a voice that represents their Welsh identity and sounds more like other children their age.

In total, 16 augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) voices have been developed. These include North and South Wales-accented voices in English and Welsh for boys and girls, and equivalent teenage versions.

Launching the Synthesised Welsh Voices project at the National Centre for Electronic Assistive Technology (EAT) Wales at Rookwood Hospital, in Llandaff, Julie Morgan said: “Children and young people who use high tech AAC in Wales should not face a barrier to sounding like their friends and peers.

“Whilst Welsh children using AAC are already able to speak Welsh, this is not through the means of an appropriate voice for their age.

“I am delighted these new Welsh language and Welsh accented voices will help give them more options and a greater sense of Welsh identity. This will also help support their mental wellbeing.”

Earlier this year, Smartbox Assistive Technology added 30 regional accents to its AAC software for people who are born with a disability or have not had the chance to bank their own voice.

