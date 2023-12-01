Adjustable bed, chair, and care cot specialist Theraposture has reported a successful OT Show, as its stand proved to be a popular destination for occupational therapists (OTs) due to its on-stand educational sessions and the launch of its new rotating bed.

Throughout the two days, Shaun Masters, OT, delivered a series of CPD presentations entitled ‘Getting legs into bed – redefined’. These educational talks aimed to help OTs solve an issue in the community so that clients can live independently and without the need for expensive care packages. Pivotal to Shaun’s ‘express’ CPD sessions was the new rotating bed from Theraposture, the Orbit 235.

The Orbit 235 is an Occupational Rotational Bed for Independent Transfers, which Theraposture says is a revolution and a huge step forward in rotating beds. The Orbit 235 is a rotating bed that can be prescribed and configured accordingly to a wide range of users, which makes it easy to reissue and easy to accommodate all shapes and sizes of users.

Shaun commented: “In my experience as an OT, the Orbit 235 is the most accomplished, capable, and well-designed rotating bed available. It is suitable for a wide range of users, making it versatile and recyclable, and great value for equipment services.”

Theraposture has added the Orbit 235 to its current range of rotating beds, which includes the OT Show award-winning Rotoflex. Each electrically operated bed offers powered profiling, rotation into a chair position, and variable height, so users with restricted mobility can get in and out of bed safely and on their own terms. Designed to assist bed transfers for many conditions including Parkinson’s, MS, and stroke, these beds offer an alternative to expensive carer assistance, hoisting, or the need for relocation into residential care.

The Orbit 235 is now available for client suitability assessments at home supported by Theraposture Trusted Assessors. It will feature in Shaun’s new CPD webinars for 2024, which all OTs are encouraged to sign up for when they become available.

The bed can be adapted to suit users from 4’10” to 6’6”, with adjustable platform lengths of 200, 210, and 220cm and programmable seating dimensions to suit all shapes and sizes.

There are three mattress lengths of 200, 210, and 220cm, and the seat settings allow seat heights from 40cm to 48cm and depths from 46cm to 51cm, ensuring that full support and comfort is achieved.

Another innovation is the option to programme a finished chair position of either 60 or 90 degrees in relation to the bed to aid side access to a wheelchair or if space is limited in a room.

The speed of rotation, angle of recline, vertical lift (or tilt if preferred) can all be pre-programmed to user preferences. The Orbit 235, which has a maximum patient weight of 200kg, has a fully integrated powered rising heel section that ensures fully supported leg elevation to assist with oedema.

Theraposture says this scope of prescriptive settings makes the Orbit 235 a next level development in rotating beds.

