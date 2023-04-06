The Motability Scheme’s new Spring Price List features a range of affordable vehicles and price packages that it says are cheaper than the cost of alternative leasing options.

Motability’s Spring Price List has now been released, which offers over 700 vehicles and a wider choice of options that offer no or low advance payments.

The full range of cars, all of which include the benefits of a “worry-free” package as part of the lease, is available to explore using the Car Search Tool.

The Motability Scheme‘s price guarantee means that this will also lock in the Advance Payment of the car on the date the order is accepted. As the Motability Scheme is committed to ensuring that users remain mobile, current service user’s leases are being extended automatically while they wait for delivery of their new car.

Motability states as prices of many everyday essentials rise, the cost of leasing a car through the scheme continues to be affordable for disabled motorists. Additionally, the scheme’s worry-free package includes the cost of insurance, servicing and MOT, roadside assistance and everything customers need to stay on the road, which it says is 45 percent cheaper than the cost of an alternative leasing option.

The Spring Price list includes over 60 cars with no Advance Payment. Plus, there are over 150 vehicles available with a low Advance Payment of under £500.

There are over 70 electric vehicles available on the Spring Price List, including some more affordable options.

There are also over 380 wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) to choose from this quarter, offering accessible motoring to those who either drive from or travel while using their wheelchair.

As well as the vehicle, the Motability Scheme offers a range of vehicle adaptations for cars on the Scheme at no extra cost.

Andrew Miller, CEO of Motability Operations, commented: “As we enter spring, we are continuing to offer a great range of vehicles at affordable prices. We understand that affordability is more important than ever right now, and we want to provide the best value for Scheme customers; that’s why our teams have worked hard to ensure customers’ needs are catered for.

“We’ve delivered a spring Price List which offers fantastic choice, including lots of vehicles with no and low advance payments and an increased range of electric vehicles.”

Every three months, Motability Operations renegotiates its prices to offer the best deals from each manufacturer. In addition, the business has invested in making the latest range of vehicles as affordable as possible.

The latest price list is valid until 30 June 2023, but specific model availability fluctuates. Users of the scheme are advised to make their application as soon as they can to secure their order as the car market continues to face ongoing global supply issues, and the delivery times for some new vehicles is still taking longer than usual.

