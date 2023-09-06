Assistive technology startup ReBokeh has launched an enhanced version of its smartphone app that allows users to adjust the appearance of the world around them in order to fit their specific visual needs.

ReBokeh’s app enables users to adjust the appearance of the world around them according to their needs, empowering users to navigate the daily challenges of living with a vision impairment.

The app leverages the real-time camera feed from the user’s smartphone and then allows them to overlay customised filters to adjust things like contrast, colour hue, zoom, and lighting. It is designed to empower people to make better use of their functional vision, rather than trying to replace it with tactile or audio descriptions.

Now, ReBokeh Plus gives people with vision impairments new features to help them navigate their everyday lives with more ease. The app offers users a number of “highly requested” features, according to the firm.

The app remains free to use, with individuals now having the option to upgrade to ReBokeh Plus to access the premium features.

ReBokeh Plus allows users to gain access to expanded inversion options, including greyscale, inverted greyscale, yellow/black and yellow/blue filters, and more. It also enables them to save adjusted images from the app directly to their camera roll for easy future access and, conversely, upload images to the app for adjustment.

In addition, the premium version lets users save three “presets”, which they can customise according to their unique visual needs. These presets act as shortcuts for a preset combination of image adjustments and are easily accessible to users whenever they open the app, without the need to reconfigure their settings each time.

ReBokeh Plus also facilitates imagery uploading into the app, where users can make adjustments to those images. This allows users to snap a quick photo of something and then use ReBokeh to look at it later on, or to improve the accessibility of images shared with them by friends or family.

The app is available in the UK and globally. ReBokeh Plus retails for $2.99 (£2.38) per month, or $28 (£22.30) a year.

Earlier this year, Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) UK & Ireland launched Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant (VMA), an AI-powered mobile app to help visually impaired users more easily and confidently apply makeup.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...