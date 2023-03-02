A budget that is investing in assistive technology services and the health and wellbeing of residents has been approved for the coming financial year by Bridgend County Borough Council.

An important assistive technology investment is being made by Bridgend County Borough Council in its 2023-24 budget, where a total of £692,000 will be invested into updating and improving telecare services for local people. The project helps people to live independently at home by using latest technology to monitor their wellbeing and help keep them safe.

The local authority is also investing over £12 million into essential services provided by Social Services and Wellbeing.

This will include £26 million for services aimed at older people, £24.1 million for children’s social care, £21 million for adults with learning disabilities, and £5.7 million for services that look after people’s wellbeing, preserve their independence, and prevent them from needing further support for as long as possible.

In addition, over £5.5 million will support adults with physical disabilities and sensory impairments, and £5.2 million will be used for the management and provision of services aimed at adults.

The council outlines that is further continuing to invest in the social care workforce, with ongoing recruitment campaigns encouraging staff to enjoy a strong work-life balance while receiving full support and flexibility in their roles, training and development opportunities, prospects for career progression and more.

Council Leader Huw David commented: “I have already stated on record that this has been the single most challenging budget that I have ever been involved in setting, but I am proud of the way in which it seeks to support families, promote wellbeing and protect the most vulnerable.

“This budget achieves this while also contending with pressures such as the ongoing cost of living crisis, huge rises in demand for essential services, a massive 10 per cent rise in inflation and increasing difficulties in sourcing materials and resources.

“In setting it, we have learned from best practice, have both lobbied for and received a fair settlement from Welsh Government, and have taken the proposals through multiple meetings of the all-parties Budget Research And Evaluation Panel, scrutiny, Corporate Management Board, a wide-ranging public consultation and more.

“This ‘Wellbeing budget’ has been recognised as one that remains ambitious while also being firmly grounded in reality. It has been crafted to reflect the priorities, pressures and concerns of local people, and to remain fit for purpose throughout the year ahead. No matter what fresh challenges we may be presented with in 2023-24, this budget ensures that we will be prepared, ready and able to meet them head-on.”

However, to help fund “additional budget pressures” and cover a funding shortfall of £8 million, Bridgend County Borough Council is increasing council tax for residents by 4.9 percent.

Recent research from County Councils Network revealed that Bridgend County Borough Council is not alone in increasing council tax for residents by 4.9 percent. In fact, out of those councils who have published their 2023-24 budget proposals so far, three-quarters of local authorities are increasing council tax by 4.9 percent from April 2023, which is the maximum permitted.

