Two holiday lodges in Lincolnshire have enhanced their accessibility after getting Ropox rise and fall worktops installed within their respective kitchens.

Sue Robinson and her husband, Phil, designed Meadow Lodges at Boothby Pagnell with the aim of offering accessible accommodation without it actually looking accessible.

“We wanted to offer something a little different, we knew we had a lovely location and wanted the lodges to be suitable for both able bodied people and those with a disability so we set about researching the best adaptation equipment which would blend into the environment we were creating and the rise and fall worktops from Ropox were perfect,” commented Sue.

During the design process, Sue gained an understanding of the needs of some potential visitors, as she had a badly broken ankle and had to use a wheelchair.

“This made me realise just what a difference having accessibility equipment could make to our visitors and I was more determined than ever to see our dream turned into a reality,” Sue said.

Sue and Phil installed an electric rise and fall worktop with an integrated electric hob and sink in both lodges, opting for a white finish in Daisy Lodge and a black finish in Buttercup Lodge.

In addition to the kitchens, both lodges feature two bedrooms with ensuite accessible bathrooms and a large living area with plenty of space for a wheelchair user. There is also wheelchair-friendly access at the front of the property where there is level parking and an electric charging point.

At the rear of the property, bi-folding doors lead out onto a patio area and landscaped gardens. A wood fired hot tub can also be found to the rear of each lodge.

“Everyone who has stayed with us has been delighted with the level of accessibility we have achieved and the Ropox worktops play a huge part in that,” Sue added. “The quality of the worktops is excellent, they are very user friendly, and I would not hesitate in recommending them to anyone that is looking to create a wheelchair friendly kitchen.”

Since opening, Sue has had several wheelchair users as guests, one of which was Carrie-Ann Lightley, a leading accessible travel writer and speaker who was very impressed with what she found.

Carrie-Ann explained: “Buttercup Lodge is one of the best-equipped accessible accommodations I have stayed in, and I’ve stayed in a lot! I was particularly impressed with the height-adjustable kitchen worktops, which I’ve not seen in holiday accommodation before. As a wheelchair user who loves to cook, the ability to adjust the kitchen worktop height at the touch of a button is a game changer!”

The Ropox height-adjustable rise and fall kitchen worktops have been designed to make the kitchen environment as accessible as possible for people with reduced mobility and wheelchair users. Depending on the requirements, a sink or hob or both can be integrated into the worktop.

The electric version (installed in both lodges) enables the user to change the height of the worktop to meet their specific needs at the touch of a button. This allows wheelchair users to use the kitchen independently.

The adjustable worktops are also available with a manual mechanism and can be designed for use as a straight or corners unit depending on the design of the kitchen and available space.

Suki Ram, Area Sales Manager for Ropox, concluded: “From our perspective it is great to hear such positive feedback from Sue and Carrie-Ann. We were delighted to help Sue achieve her goal of creating a modern, accessible holiday destination that would meet the requirements of both able bodied and disabled holiday makers.”

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...