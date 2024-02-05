The progress of a £11.5 million new-build Health Hub in Norfolk that is due to house a range of primary care services, including rehabilitation therapy services, was recently presented to healthcare providers.

Representatives from NHS Property Services and health construction specialists Darwin Group recently held a private tour to present the progress on site to guests from NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB), The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn, and officers and councillors from Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

The Health Hub will house over 20 new clinical rooms, providing a modern, fully accessible, and digitally enabled facility that will help to transform how health and care services are delivered in the King’s Lynn area and increase access to services for people in the town and surrounding areas.

The new hub is part of a wider £25.2 million NHS capital investment into health and care facilities in Norfolk and Waveney, which includes the King’s Lynn Health Hub, a new Health Hub in Rackheath, as well as renovation of two existing healthcare buildings in Sprowston and Thetford.

Work commenced on site in late autumn 2023.

Victoria Shaw, Property Development Partner at NHS Property Services, said: “The new healthcare hub will offer people in King’s Lynn and the surrounding areas a sustainable, modern, and fully accessible facility.

“Through NHS Property Services’ partnership with customers, we can assist health professionals in delivering the best possible care to patients in a building designed to meet their needs.”

Progress on the King’s Lynn Health Hub will continue into the spring, with the new facility anticipated to be ready for use in summer 2024.

Jim Pierce, deputy CEO at Darwin Group, commented: “We know how important this facility will be for the wider King’s Lynn community, so to be able to show people the progress that has been made so far has been very satisfying.

“It’s been fascinating for our team to hear about the positive impact the health hub will have on maternity and rehabilitation services for the area too.

“It’s not often that so many stakeholders get to see the progress of a project in this way. I think it’s given them a good understanding of the benefits of using modular construction methods for this project, especially in terms of the net zero carbon aspect.”

Therapists at the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire have recently helped to support a wheelchair design that promises to transform mobility.

