Stephen Duckworth is one of Precision Rehab’s longest-serving clients and recently took delivery of his fourth powerchair – a Paravan PR50.

Stephen was left paralysed following an accident in 1981, but he has refused to let this hold him back. Following his accident, Stephen went back to university, qualified as a doctor, and completed an MSC and PHD at Southampton University. Stephen then ran his own business until 2007, after which he worked for a number of FTSE companies in the city in senior roles until he retired in 2018.

“Unlike many retirees I am unable to garden or play golf, so I became very bored very quickly,” commented Stephen.

Since retiring, Stephen has taken numerous non-exec and trustee roles at various organisations including Network Rail, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Rugby Football Union Injured Players Foundation, and the Palace of Westminster Restoration Renewal Delivery Authority. Stephen is also Chair of the World Rugby Injured Players Foundations.

“None of this would have been possible without the ongoing support of Matt and the team at Precision Rehab as I have travelled all over the world and over the last 15 years Matt has always ensured I have had a powerchair that will not let me down,” continued Stephen.

Stephen’s last powerchair was also a Paravan PR50, and he was so impressed that when the time came for a replacement, he went for the same model again. As with most Precision Rehab clients, Stephen’s chair needed several modifications to ensure it met his specific requirements. These included: an elbow support pad with uni-link flip-down adjustable mounting and a uni-link headrest with a fully adjustable headrest bracket and pad, both of which are manufactured by Stealth Products.

To ensure Stephen has the necessary support at all times custom-raised left and right removeable thigh supports were fitted. As Stephen travels all over the country by car, a Paravan docking system was also fitted to ensure Stephen’s chair is always safely secured in his wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV).

Stephen said: “I cannot speak highly enough about Matt, Precision Rehab and the PR50. Matt offers a superb personal service and always seems to be able to provide the little extras for a powerchair that other manufacturers seem to be unable to do.

“The PR50 is fantastic, it is incredibly comfortable, easy to manoeuvre and meets all my requirements on a daily basis and I would not hesitate in recommending Matt, Precision Rehab and the PR50 to anyone looking for a bespoke powerchair solution.”

The PR50 is equally at home in a domestic, working, or care environment. Precision Rehab states that it is the only powerchair to feature an integrated seat belt that is EU approved, crash tested, and TUV certified, which means the user can drive their WAV while still seated in it.

The PR50 can be fitted with respiration apparatus, features a choice of headrest and additional power supply as standard, and can be operated safely using the R-net controls and a choice of specialist controls including chin and head controls. Whether the user is at home, shopping, socialising with friends or at work, the PR50 has been designed to meet all their requirements to ensure they can lead an independent life.

Being able to turn on itself, due to its width of 64cm, the PR50 is highly manoeuvrable and can fit through standard doorways and lifts.

Matt James, Director ofPrecision Rehab, concluded: “It is great to hear such positive feedback. I have known Stephen for many years and as with many of our long-term clients we think of Stehpen and his family as friends.

“The Paravan PR50 is a superb powerchair which has proved to be extremely popular with our clients, their OTs and people involved in their day-to-day care as Stephen has demonstrated by replacing his original PR50 with another PR50.

“Everyone here at Precision Rehab is always amazed at how busy Stephen is bearing in mind he is supposedly retired, and he is a great example of someone who refuses to let their disability hold them back.”

