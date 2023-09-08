The Barton family had become regularly sleep deprived for over five years with having to care for a young child with special needs.

Logan has numerous disabilities that affect his digestive, respiratory, nephrology, immunity, and neurological systems. The diversity makes finding equipment to support him difficult, as what alleviates one issue may exacerbate another.

For more than five years, Logan has had chronic sleep difficulties, which have now diagnosed as a combination of several related breathing disorders, obstructed breathing, and sleep apnoeas. His mother, Wendy, would have to sit and hold him upright for hours to help his airway, a situation made worse by his low muscle tone.

A sleep system was suggested, but the one prescribed was complex; with Logan’s hypermobility, low muscle tone, and intermittent dystonic episodes, he would simply “break free” from the positioning cushions and restraints. The hook-and-loop straps would wake him and cause sensory overload. No other alternatives were suggested.

With Logan’s independent physiotherapist, the family began researching sleep systems, and discovered AAT’s Grande mattress. Wendy requested AAT’s free, no-obligation assessment. In the initial demonstration, Logan snuggled down and fell asleep as soon as he was laid onto it.

That prompted the family to immediately purchase one, with AAT lending them the demonstration model for Logan’s profiling bed whilst their own was manufactured and delivered.

Made from an advanced breathable and washable neoprene, AAT’s Grande mattress is in essence a rectangular bean bag. Easily and precisely moulded to the shape needed, the caregiver can, at home, fix the contours by removing the air inside with an easy-to-operate electric pump. This precisely supports the child or adult without pressure points.

Using this process, the Grande can be quickly adjusted or reshaped as required. Wendy refines Logan’s Grande shape every few days to change his position and dips a corner to create a wall to secure his feeding pump.

“It can be very frustrating for parents as sleep is so very important, especially for children who are medically complex and need their rest to simply give them strength to keep fighting their battles,” commented Wendy. “The vicious circle of lack of sleep, extreme tiredness and worsening symptoms is often overlooked and not appreciated. Notwithstanding the huge impact that sleep deprivation has on parent carers, especially those like us whose children require 24/7 care.

“Logan still wakes when he’s in pain and we therefore still have some unsettled nights, but his obstructed breathing has significantly improved since using the Grande Mattress. The mattress fits into his profiling cot bed and we can still use the profiling without any difficulties. Despite Logan’s sensory difficulties, the pump operation doesn’t cause him any problems. The ‘hollowness’ of the Grande allows vibrations and sounds to reverberate through the mattress which Logan founds soothing.

“The Grande can be moulded onto the sofa, or into a chair: it’s a huge bonus when equipment can have a dual purpose.”

