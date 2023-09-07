A seminar series that will cover the importance of understanding and implementing specialised equipment for bariatric patients will take place in Ireland at the beginning of October.

The seminars will be held by Beechfield Healthcare in partnership with Cobi Rehab, a specialist in positioning solutions for bariatric patients, across three Irish cities: Dublin, Galway, and Cork.

The event will feature two recognised bariatric experts from Cobi Rehab, Mette Söderberg, Occupational Therapist and a certificated clinical specialist in assistive technology, and Camilla Kastrupsen, Physiotherapist and Consultant.

Healthcare professionals can get four continuous professional development (CPD) points by attending the seminar, making it a valuable learning opportunity for those seeking to enhance their expertise in bariatric care.

Mette and Camilla will give attendees a comprehensive overview of their approach to bariatric care, offering practical takeaways and valuable insights for implementation within clinical teams and healthcare environments.

The seminar series will delve into a wide array of topics, including an introduction to bariatric healthcare equipment, which involves an overview of bariatric patients and their unique needs, and the importance of specialised equipment for bariatric patients.

It will also cover bariatric patient assessment and care, which includes assessing patient mobility and functional needs and understanding the psychological and emotional aspects of bariatric care.

Types of bariatric healthcare equipment will be discussed such as bariatric wheelchairs and mobility aids, patient lifts and transfer equipment for bariatric patients, and bariatric beds and mattresses. Customisation and adaptability, such as tailoring equipment to individual patient needs, and adjustable features and adaptability of equipment will be included.

It will also cover clinical benefits and outcomes, such as improving patient comfort and quality of life, and the impact of proper bariatric equipment on patient recovery and rehabilitation.

In addition, a multi-disciplinary approach will cover collaboration between healthcare professionals, including nurses, physicians, physical therapists, and occupational therapists.

During the seminar series, Beechfield Healthcare and Cobi Rehab will showcase an extensive range of bariatric equipment, including wheelchairs, shower commodes, patient chairs, beds and mattresses, hoists, walking frames, riser recliners, and positioning cushions.

Beechfield Healthcare invites all healthcare professionals and stakeholders interested in improving the quality of care for bariatric patients to join the session at one of the seminar locations.

Seminar 1 in Dublin will take place on 3 October, Seminar 2 in Galway will be held on 4 October, and Seminar 3 in Cork will take place on 5 October.

Click here to access the seminar and secure a seat.

