Sunderland City Council‘s Adult Services Team and Sunderland Care and Support have launched a smart home to demonstrate assistive technologies that will improve the lives of people with disabilities and long-term health conditions.

The city’s Leechmere Centre is now a hub for researching and testing new assistive technologies, supporting assessments, and sharing learning with students and partners.

Based on existing high street technology, the technology in the smart home can support with everything from opening curtains and controlling lighting to setting medication reminders. The team says demonstrating the technologies in a realistic home setting allows people to determine what will help them in their own homes.

Graham King, Director of Adult Services and Chief Operating Officer of Sunderland Care and Support, said: “We want our workforce to be able to use the house to work and learn together and next year we will develop the house further with an emphasis on dementia.

“At the forefront of our agenda is how we can all age well, with a focus on falls prevention, falls awareness and maximising independence.”

The smart house will be used by occupational therapists, technologists, their clients, and their partners as a place to try out new ideas and train teams on how to use assistive technology.

Linsey Proud, Occupational Therapy Team Manager, commented: “We really want to use this smart house to demonstrate how we can apply this way of working so that everybody in our city has an equal opportunity to see how tech can be integrated into their lives to support continuous independence through every stage of life.

“The technology is ever-developing and it’s been amazing watching the house go from a shell to a place where we can demonstrate what is available for our customers in a real home environment that doesn’t feel clinical.

“It was important from the outset that the home was as real as possible, that it was just like a normal home and uses technology that we can easily get hold of.”

Find out more about the smart house on Sunderland City Council’s website.

Cardiff Council, in partnership with the Vale of Glamorgan Council and the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (UHB), is proposing to build a new £14.5 million Independent Living Wellbeing Centre to help more people to be cared for in their own homes and ease the pressure on hospitals and care facilities.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...