Chris Bradshaw, Product Strategy Director at Infinum, shares his perspective on why building accessibility into the foundations of digital design is essential.

Accessibility should be a bedrock of innovation but is too often sorely lacking. While the technology and software development industries are making headway in improving the usability of technology for all, there is still a lot of work to be done in prioritising this from the beginning. Building accessibility into the foundations of digital design is essential.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately one in six people worldwide experience significant disability. In addition, its latest Global Report on Assistive Technology highlights that more than 2.5 billion people require one or more assistive products. As innovators continue to unlock new possibilities for users, ensuring digital products are accessible to all should be a fundamental part of the design process.

At its core, accessibility is about creating experiences that are inclusive to every individual, regardless of their abilities. It’s not just a matter of compliance, it’s a necessity to enable everyone to participate fully in digital experiences and fulfil their basic needs.

So, how do we ensure digital products are sufficiently accessible from day one, and how will this impact technology for all of us?

Accessibility within the design stage

In the initial stages of creating new software, there are many processes that help to ensure effective user experience: research, prototyping, and testing. Within these stages, innovators gather feedback from users to influence and guide improvements.

Products, devices, and services are often designed with able-bodied users in mind due to unconscious biases, which perpetuates a cycle where millions tend to be overlooked and deprived of the same products and experiences as everyone else. When products are built with accessibility in mind, considerations should be included in each and every phase of development.

Implementing feedback from the entire scope of those who make use of accessible technology at these conception and planning stages provides a springboard to understanding specific accessibility requirements and allows any modifications to be implemented first-hand.

This broad scope should consider an entire range of abilities and scenarios. This might include temporary circumstances, such as those who are using a non-dominant arm following an expected procedure, all the way through to permanent disabilities that require a host of considerations to enable them to effectively make use of the technology available to them. It is about designing with individuals in mind, not a collective.

This testing process allows for detection and resolution of accessibility problems, ensuring a more inclusive and seamless user experience. In doing so, inclusivity can be integrated beyond just adhering to accessibility standards and guidelines, as designers are provided with valuable, unique feedback-driven insights to tailor improvements from the ground up.

Preserving usability beyond implementation

Improvements from feedback should not stop at the design stage; it is equally important to undertake ongoing maintenance and updates to preserve usability for all users. Staying on top of new developments and compliancy criteria helps developers to reassess and maintain their accessibility efforts.

Across one million homepages researched by WebAIM in 2023, an average of 50 errors were identified on each page in line with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards. These standards make web content perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust for all users. Upkeeping and updating usability is just as, if not more, important than implementing it in the first place.

By maintaining open lines of communication with users, it can help to identify any developing barriers to proactively adjust, while also upkeeping a reliable user experience by minimising potential disruptions.

For innovators, this should be an ongoing commitment, achieved through regular assessments, updates, and enhancements to ensure that digital experiences remain inclusive and align with evolving requirements. By promptly addressing these concerns and providing timely solutions, companies demonstrate their commitment to user satisfaction and inclusivity.

The importance of year-round innovation

Recent developments by industry leaders demonstrates the positive impact of embedding accessibility directly within core mobile operating systems (OS). Apple and Samsung recently revealed new accessibility features in line with Global Accessibility Awareness Day, including custom text-to-speech voices and Ambient Sound features. LiDAR technology has also been implemented, aiding the visually impaired, available within Apple’s Point and Speak feature.

Integrating assistive technology within OS presents significant advantages, easing the reliance impaired users have for external software solutions. These advancements are steps in the right direction, reducing some financial barriers and providing more integrated and accessible aid. By embedding these features directly, companies promote more equal access to digital resources, building upon a more inclusive digital ecosystem.

Despite these advancements becoming more integrated, market leaders tend to roll out these features in stages and announce them long before their release date. With the knowledge that these features will be implemented, communities have no choice but to wait for access to these updates containing life-enhancing features.

Accessibility efforts should display consistency throughout the year, rather than being confined to specific awareness days, to ensure continuous progress and inclusive experiences for all. By treating accessibility as a priority throughout the year, we can ensure sustained progress and continuous developments.

The collective responsibility

The barriers faced by individuals with disabilities and impairments extends far beyond technical access to high-quality developments and premium price points towards inclusive access. With 3.5 billion people estimated to need at least one assistive product by 2050, it is a collective effort to break down these financial, social, and economic barriers these communities face.

Through education, we can foster a culture of inclusivity that equips everyone, whether they’re users or builders, with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed decisions that prioritise accessibility across the spectrum of needs and ages.

In forming partnerships, companies can share resources, expertise, and technologies to create more accessible products and services, promoting the exchange of experiences and best practices certified with a user-centric approach.

Removing technological barriers for people with disabilities is beneficial for everyone. Innovators should thrive on making them as accessible as truly possible to expand their user base and challenge the foundation of successful design and product development. Without innovation, society cannot progress. Championing for equal opportunities and fostering inclusive mindsets ensures progress is being made for all.

