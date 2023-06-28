Airline passengers travelling with mobility equipment will be better protected if their equipment is damaged under new proposals published by the UK Government yesterday (27 June 2023).

The measures will also offer ground handlers new training to make sure mobility equipment is being handled properly.

Under the plans, stronger enforcement powers for the regulator and access to faster and cheaper dispute resolution will lead to improved standards for passengers with mobility equipment on flights operating to and from the UK, increasing passenger confidence and boosting the aviation sector.

Following concerning reports of disabled passengers having their wheelchairs damaged, the measures will mean they can get full and fair compensation for damage caused on UK domestic flights, according to the UK Government. Airlines will also be encouraged to waive this cap for international flights.

At present airlines are not required to cover the full cost of repairs, even if the equipment is damaged while in their care.

The proposals form the government’s response to its aviation consumer policy reform consultation, published in January 2022, and aim to improve the UK’s standards for air passenger travel.

The new training for ground handlers will be provided by the Department for Transport.

Tanvi Vyas, Aviation group lead at the Disabled People’s Transport Advisory Committee (DPTAC), said: “We welcome the government’s plans to step up and legislate to provide better safeguards for disabled travellers on domestic flights.

“Providing compensation for damaged mobility equipment is certainly a move in the right direction to increase consumer confidence. Understanding the international element to this and encouraging waiving this for international flights is crucial for disabled travellers to travel with assurance and consistency.

“When equipment is damaged, this doesn’t just scupper the short-term plans of the trip itself. An understanding of the longer-term impact physically, emotionally and financially is really important. This is why I hope offering free REAL training and the creation of a ground handlers training video raises the bar, enhances existing knowledge and sharpens minds to understand the gravity of the situation when damage occurs.

“The training aims to reinforce the importance of diligence and care by sharing the real-life impact of damage.”

Airlines will also be required to be a member of an approved Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) body, giving consumers a way to escalate certain complaints that cannot be settled between them and the airline without the need to go to court.

At the moment there are two ADR providers in the UK and airlines can join voluntarily. Under the new proposals, all airlines flying to, from, and within the UK would have to join, giving customers access to this dispute route regardless of who they fly with. This could help people who are struggling to get refunds when they are entitled to them.

Paul Smith, Joint-Interim Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, added: “We welcome the announcement from government today to enhance the rights of air passengers, alongside strengthening the enforcement powers of the Civil Aviation Authority and making ADR mandatory.

“We have long called for a stronger enforcement toolkit to bring us in line with other regulators. The plans announced today achieve this and will help ensure that the Civil Aviation Authority is better equipped to hold industry to account in meeting their obligations to passengers.

“Everyone should have equal access to air travel and the planned changes to compensation when mobility equipment is damaged will help to improve this. We encourage UK airlines to adopt the proposals immediately for all flights, not just domestic flights, in advance of legislation being introduced.

“In addition, ADR provides an essential service to allow passengers to escalate a complaint. Many airlines already provide this option to passengers on a voluntary basis, but some do not. We encourage all airlines that don’t already to introduce this immediately.”

The measures also aim to strengthen the UK regulator’s powers to further protect both consumers’ and airlines’ interests. As the UK’s aviation regulator, the CAA works to ensure consumers are protected and treated fairly. Under the new plans, it would have increased powers to enforce consumer protection law, for example, issuing fines for breaches where appropriate. ​

Following feedback received during the consultation, the government will undertake further work on how compensation for passengers facing disruption from cancellations and delays.

