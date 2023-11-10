Occupational therapist (OT) Shaun Masters will be presenting a free CPD-accredited seminar at this year’s OT Show about the latest assistive technology solutions for independent bed transfers.

The presentation will explore the latest solutions to help with safe and independent transfers into, out of, and away from a bed. From a clinical point of view, Shaun will demonstrate why a Theracare Leg Lifter and the Theraposture Rotating Bed range can improve occupational performance in a variety of client scenarios.

Theraposture is launching the new Orbit 235 at this year’s event. The Orbit 235 can be adjusted to each client’s size, height, ergonomic, and positional preferences, making it modular and easy to reissue.

There will be interactive demonstrations of a Leg Lifter and Rotating Bed range. Attendees will be able to see and understand the scope of configurability with the new Orbit 235.

In addition, attending OTs will have the opportunity to see and try proven solutions that provide independent bed transfers as well as understand potential care cost savings and reduced carer intervention. They will also find out why certain products are relevant to medical conditions and understand the latest legislation for appropriate bed prescription.

The seminar will deliver case studies for evidence of successful outcomes.

Attendees will receive a certificate to add to their CPD hours and a reflective log for their portfolio.

Shaun will host the ‘Getting legs into bed – redefined’ session on Theraposture’s stand, H52, at the OT Show 2023 on 22 and 23 November at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

On stand H52, Theraposture trusted assessors will be available to explain how they can assist healthcare professionals with demonstrations, assessments, and free trials of equipment as well as the firm’s ‘Lunch n Learn’ product demonstrations and live CPD webinars.

In addition to training guidance, the Theraposture team will be showcasing rapid delivery padded care cot packages, ‘challenge us!’ price matching promise, and free home and video client product assessments.

