The Institute of Sound, Communications and Visual Engineers (ISCVE) has launched a new Assistive Listening Systems Guide and a Code of Practice.

The comprehensive guide is aimed at users, system designers, and installation companies looking to improve their knowledge and understanding of assistive listening systems.

With the code of practice, ISCVE aims to set a new standard for the industry and make it easier for those with hearing impairments to access clear and intelligible sound. The guide and the code of practice are available for free and can be downloaded from the ISCVE website.

Starting with an introductory section that explains the necessity and basic functioning of such systems, the guide and code of practice outlines the core principles of assistive listening technology.

It also delves into the technical aspects of assistive listening systems, discussing system types and their respective features, spanning from induction loop systems to infrared, FM, WiFi, and Bluetooth systems.

It also provides a comprehensive exploration of common challenges and solutions associated with system design and installation.

Key considerations for compliance with legal and regulatory standards are addressed, ensuring that users are equipped with knowledge to create accessible environments.

Finally, the document offers practical advice on system maintenance and troubleshooting, ensuring longevity and optimal performance.

At CES 2024, OrCam Technologies showcased its AI-driven assistive technology with hearing impairments, the OrCam Hear.

