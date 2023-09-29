An upcoming webinar is set to address the digital switchover, which will take place by the end of 2025.

Housing LIN has stated that many housing and care providers are poorly placed in planning for this forthcoming change and the implications it will have on the way the specialist housing sector manages its existing stock, digitally enables its current care and support services, and consider these investment decisions it needs to make ahead of going from analogue to digital.

Housing LIN will hold the free ‘HAPPI Hour session’ on Tuesday 3 October 2023 from 4-5pm to share some of the emerging lessons from the Dunhill Medical Trust-funded TAPPI project, jointly managed by the Housing LIN and TEC Services Association (TSA).

The session will explore the work by TAPPI pilot site Bield Housing Association in Scotland and partner Anthropos. The Technology for our Ageing Population: Panel for Innovation (TAPPI project) was launched to develop a benchmark for what ‘good’ looks like in technology for housing and care.

It will consider research at the University of Portsmouth on ambient assisted living, and with the digital switchover in mind and greater integration of services across local health and care ICS economies, how this can ensure improved utilisation of technology-enabled care at home.

The session will be introduced by Sally Taylor-Ridgway, Communications and Membership Officer, Host, Housing LIN, followed by a welcome and chair’s introduction by Jerome Billeter, Corporate Business Manager, Housing LIN and Nathan Downing, Director of Membership & Consultancy Services, TSA.

Other speakers include Paul Berney, Chief Commercial Officer at Anthropos and Gary Baillie, TAPPI Programme & BR24 Service Manager at Bield Housing and Care, and Richard Curry, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Computing, University of Portsmouth, before closing with an audience Q&A session.

Councils have warned that criminals are exploiting the analogue to digital switchover to scam vulnerable residents who use telecare monitoring devices into giving out personal information such as bank details.

