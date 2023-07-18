Later this month, Mtech Access, in partnership with the British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA), is hosting a free webinar that will discuss the UK’s evolving political landscape and what this means for health technology and medical device innovators.

Entitled ‘6 areas of UK health policy for medtech to pay attention to’, the live webinar will take place at 2pm BST on 28 July 2023. Interested participants can register for free here.

The webinar is aimed at all market access, patient access, and regulatory teams across healthtech, medtech, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies. Attendees from the NHS are also welcomed.

All registrants will receive a recording of the webinar so are encouraged to register even if they cannot attend the live event.

During the webinar, Robert Hull, Senior Consultant – NHS Insight & Interaction at Mtech Access, will be joined by Bill Lee, Head of Policy and Compliance for the British Healthcare Trades Association, to explore health policy, regulation, and its implications for medtech, health technologies, and medical device market access.

The presentation will look at how the challenges of the pandemic and the changes brought about following Brexit, policy, and compliance in the UK have created a lot of uncertainty and changes within the sector.

With a predicted change in government at the next election, this uncertainty appears to be unwavering. The webinar will delve into what all this political change means for health policy, the regulatory regime, and market access.

Rob will ask Bill about six areas that the medtech sector should be paying attention, which are:

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the new medical device regulatory regime UK health and social care supply and procurement Sustainability and social value Addressing capacity challenges with effective health and social care packages Innovation Export and import – the implications of Brexit

About Bill Lee

Bill joined the BHTA in June 2021, with over 25 years of policy, advocacy, and operations experience on behalf of vulnerable communities (in particular, Holocaust survivors and bioscience researchers persecuted by violent extremists) at US and UK NGOs and governments.

At the BHTA, Bill researches, develops, and disseminates policy, strategy, parliamentary, and technical work for the BHTA and its members. He also supports wider stakeholder engagement and helps lobby on behalf of the BHTA membership.

Bill chaired a fascinating BHTA roundtable last year, where specialists involved in the assessment of assistive technologies dived deep into the topic of delivering assessments virtually, especially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing face-to-face contact stopping for a period of time.

Watch the fascinating roundtable across the following five parts:

About the BHTA

The BHTA is a not-for-profit trade association in the healthcare and assistive technologies arena. With over 400 members, its membership includes retailers, installers, service providers, distributors, and manufacturers, which employ over 18,500 people and provide essential equipment and services to both the public and private sectors.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...