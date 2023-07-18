Digital Telecare for Scottish Local Government has awarded East Renfrewshire Council for the progress made on its analogue to digital telecare transition project.

Digital Telecare for Scottish Local Government launched the Implementation Award Scheme in 2021 to provide recognition to telecare service providers across Scotland when reaching five key milestones during their transition to digital telecare.

To achieve the Gold One Digital Telecare Implementation Award, a telecare service provider must have implemented a fully operational digital alarm receiving centre solution as well as rolled out a live digital telecare service to at least 20 percent of service users. This is the third major milestone in the transition to digital telecare and lays the foundation for the future of digital telecare.

Almost 3,000 residents use the council’s community alarm system across East Renfrewshire, allowing them to call for help in an emergency at the touch of a button. East Renfrewshire Council is responsible for the call handling of East Renfrewshire’s telecare service, while the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) manages the response team who attend the user’s home when the alarm is raised.

The HSCP is a partnership between East Renfrewshire Council and the NHS, which provides community health and care services, and health and social care services for children and families.

Convener for Health and Social Care Councillor Katie Pragnell said: “Telecare is just one of the ways the HSCP supports residents to live at home independently, with calls answered and responders available 24/7, 365 days a year.

“I am delighted that we’ve implemented a fully digital solution, which will ensure that the service remains fit for purpose and we can continue to provide excellent care for those who need it most in our communities.”

Richard Parkinson, Director at digital connectivity consultancy FarrPoint, recently discussed what the analogue switch-off means for telecare service users and providers, as the 2025 switch-off date fast approaches.

East Renfrewshire Council Leader Owen O’Donnell added: “Achieving the Gold Level One Award is a significant milestone for us and I commend everyone involved for their hard work and dedication with this project. The new system is in line with our aim of being a modern, ambitious Council and I am in no doubt that our residents will reap the benefits of this improved, digital service.”

The team will now focus on the procurement of a new call warden system to its sheltered housing complexes and continue the roll out of the digital-ready community alarm units to all remaining clients, strengthening the council’s position as the transition gathers pace.

TEC Quality recently awarded ‘compliant’ status across the board of Dudley Council’s telecare service.

