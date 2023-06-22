Jade Godier, Co-Director of Disability Expo, shares why occupational therapists should attend next month’s free event to discover new assistive technologies for clients, view adapted home demonstrations in a realistic environment, learn about lived disability issues through a series of engaging panels, and more.

Timed for the beginning of Disability Pride Month, Disability Expo will be Europe’s largest event solely focused on people with lived experience of disability. During a packed two days, we’ll be hosting a series of discussion panels looking at every aspect of disabled living, celebrating disabled talent and fashion, educating and advising, as well as showcasing the latest and greatest products and services.

Latest innovations

Improve outcomes for your clients by discovering the latest solutions in mobility, independent living, and assistive technology.

Adapted home

Try equipment and view demonstrations within a realistic home environment at the Manage at Home with Medequip installation.

People’s panels

Increase your knowledge and awareness of disability issues with our series of panels. Featuring panellist Mike Cowan-Jones, OT and Managing Director of ARMS Rehab, as well as hearing directly from those with lived experience. Learn more about access to work, routes to funding, and much more to assist you in helping your clients.

Community Clinic

The Community Clinic offers delegates the chance to receive advice from health professionals and start or speed up the process of care services.

Mike Cowan-Jones, Event Ambassador, SEN Parent, OT, ARMS Rehab, said: “I truly believe in working in partnership who those have health, disability or neurodiversity conditions. Disability Expo is such a unique opportunity; it really is putting people who have the lived experience at the heart of the whole event. That is why Disability Expo is, to me, the go-to event of 2023.”

Disability Expo takes place at ExCeL London on the 6 and 7 July 2023 and is free to attend. Register your free ticket here.

