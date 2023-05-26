The Care Sector Supplier Awards has announced details of its new partnership with the British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA), along with media partnerships with THIIS Magazine and AT Today.

Aiming to seek out the best providers of products and services to the care sector in the UK, the awards celebrate service and supplier companies who look after people using the care sector through diligence, innovation, great customer service and proven business performance.

The healthcare and assistive technology companies making up the BHTA membership have been recognised as the perfect candidates to enter the awards. BHTA members can benefit from the new partnership with a 33 percent discount on the first entry fee to the awards.

BHTA and its members share a commitment to improving industry and consumer standards. The hard work and innovative practices the companies employ will form the basis of the winning submissions in the eyes of the independent judging panel.

Care Sector Supplier Awards Development Director Matt MacNamara said: “Even just a brief look at the awards’ categories shows the undeniable synergy with the BHTA, THIIS Magazine and AT Today and therefore it makes total sense that we should create a strong partnership to our mutual benefit.

“After seeing some strong winning entries in 2022 from the likes of Tunstall Healthcare, FaultFixers and Haigh Engineering, we look forward to seeing more examples of excellence as the BHTA helps us cast the net even further for 2023.”

The winning companies announced at the 2022 awards in November last year can be found on the Care Sector Supplier Awards website, along with photos of the drinks reception, lunch, and awards ceremony.

BHTA Chief Executive David Stockdale said: “From our initial conversations with the Care Sector Supplier Awards team we could appreciate just how much common ground there is between us.

“The companies that enter the Care Sector Supplier Awards are exactly the kind of companies that are members, or aspire to be members, of the BHTA.”

Joe Fahy, Media Sales Manager at BHTA, added: “The readership of both THIIS and AT Today are precisely the companies that should be talking to the Care Sector Supplier Awards team. So, it made perfect sense that we should be working more closely together.”

Care Sector Supplier Awards event manager Rose Freeman said: “We’re confident that the support from the BHTA, combined with the reach of both THIIS and AT Today will be instrumental in pushing up the levels of entry for 2023.

“Given the buzz and the general excitement for the awards that we are already feeling this year, the awards team is confident that we may even double the size of last year’s successful Awards lunch.

“We’re already receiving strong entries and I’d urge anyone thinking of entering to check our website and start outlining an entry as soon as possible, well before the deadline on June 30!”

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...