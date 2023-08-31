Mobility equipment specialist Vivid Care, in coordination with input from Huntington’s disease specialists, healthcare professionals, and a specialist dementia care provider, has launched a specialist care chair for patients with neurological conditions.

The new Lento Neuro is designed to support patients who require specialist medical chairs to manage impaired neurological functions resulting from conditions such as Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s, or dementia.

The chair is the result of a collaborative effort over 18 months to build an adjustable patient chair that meets the changing support needs at various stages of a neurological condition. It is suitable to care for patients with neurological conditions, able to handle involuntary movements, and offers pressure ulcer care.

Vivid Care says the new chair “meets hospital and clinical expectations” and offers strength “beyond the current range of available chairs”.

The Lento Neuro also aids carers and hospital staff. It is designed to effectively address a range of concerns that active healthcare professionals have.

Graham Oliver, Commercial Director Vivid Care, commented: “When we looked at how we could improve our offering to healthcare providers and hospitals across the country, we noticed a gap in our already popular Lento range of disability management and low mobility seating and we found that expanding our range of products was the best option.

“Our transformation from Yorkshire Care Equipment to Vivid Care symbolised the growing importance of our role amongst healthcare equipment suppliers. Releasing this chair built specifically to manage neurological conditions is the next step in our evolution into a healthcare partner.”

The chair is the result of an 18-month process that involved the advice of Huntington’s disease specialists at the University of Birmingham; active healthcare professionals from care home management company Hamberly; and specialist dementia care provider Vida.

“A key point in the design process of the Lento Neuro chair was that the final product should make the patient feel secure and cocooned, giving them the comfort to sit for long periods of time,” continued Graham.

To coincide with the Lento Neuro launch, Vivid Care will host a free webinar on the topic of ‘Seating Patients with Huntington’s Disease & Neurological Conditions’ on 31 August. It will be hosted by speaker Justine Duffy, Specialist Huntington’s Disease Adviser at the Huntington’s Disease Association. The webinar will be available to watch here.

Earlier this year, Vivid Care showcased some of its innovative healthcare solutions to a representative of Harrogate and Knaresborough in North Yorkshire, Andrew Jones, MP, to demonstrate how it can facilitate faster patient discharge from hospitals into the community.

