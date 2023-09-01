A new national campaign to scrap the ‘Heart Restart Tax’ is calling on the UK Government to remove the VAT levied on defibrillators to widen access in public spaces and save lives.

Defibrillators are used to restart a person’s heart in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest. Figures show that a person’s chance of survival falls by around seven to 10 percent with every minute that defibrillation is delayed.

Supported by members of parliament, patients, and the British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA), the campaign calls for better access for businesses and community groups to these lifesaving devices also known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Currently, only AEDs purchased by or donated to specific charities, local authorities, and the NHS are exempt from VAT. This means the Heart Restart Tax is increasing the cost of defibrillator purchases for community groups, charities, small businesses and other organisations.

Defibrillators cost between £800-£2,500, so removing VAT could reduce their cost by as much as £500 for small businesses and community groups, the BHTA emphasises.

David Stockdale, Chief Executive of the British Healthcare Trades Association, said: “The lifesaving potential of defibrillator is well documented, so it’s astonishing that these vital devices continue to be treated – at least in tax terms – as secondary to other medical products and treatments.

“Almost three quarters of cardiac arrests happen in the home or a workplace and half of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are witnessed by a bystander. Despite this, public access defibrillators are used in less than one in 10 instances – there simply is not enough defibrillators on our streets, in our offices and our community spaces.

“The case for scrapping this ‘heart restart’ tax is irrefutable, and it’s high time the Chancellor takes action.”

19-year-old Jack Hurley, a sports student at Loughborough University, collapsed while playing football in June at North Kilworth FC. Luckily, an opposition player had been first aid trained and recognised what he knew to be a cardiac arrest, and a defibrillator was crucially kept 50 yards away at the club house.

Jack said: “I just remember passing the ball then waking up two days later in hospital. What happened to me could happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re young and play sport all the time. The chances of surviving an out of hospital cardiac arrest are just shocking so as a country we must improve this.”

John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne, commented: “It’s great that defibrillators are becoming more readily available to help people in an emergency, but local organisations and charities are facing an extra cost when they look to purchase a unit for their community.

“The majority of defibrillators bought by these groups face a 20 percent VAT charge on top of the units they buy – that’s around an extra £200 each time. This is a tax on saving lives. Defibrillators bought for use by community groups, charities and sports clubs should be VAT exempt to make them more affordable and help to save more lives across the country.”

Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, underlined: “Making defibrillators more affordable is a simple and effective way to save lives. By helping every small business, community group, and sports club to afford one, we will be one step closer to ensuring every person suffering from cardiac arrest can be moments away from crucial life-saving treatment.”

