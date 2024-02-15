Bespoke powerchair supplier Precision Rehab will be launching the new Paravan PR30/II at Naidex 2024, which is a highly adaptable powerchair that can be fitted and modified with a wide range of additional equipment to meet the specific physical and medical requirements of the user.

With a maximum user capacity of 140kg, which can be increased to 200kg, the Paravan PR30/II powerchair is suitable for most users. It offers a tilt-in-space and lift function fitted as standard (which has a lilting height of up to 30cm), so the user can engage with people at eye level when they are in an education, business, or social environment.

For increased comfort, the PR30/II has a contoured seat system with six different configurations of back and seat pads. The assistive device is controlled by an ergonomic joystick, which makes it easy to manoeuvre in confined spaces.

Naidex is a large independent living and mobility exhibition in the UK that welcomes a large number of users, health and social care professionals, and the trade each year. It is a place for visitors to source the latest in independent living and mobility equipment from suppliers.

For healthcare and social care professionals, it is an easy way to discover new assistive technologies in one location that can support their clients to live independently, such as powerchairs, specialist seating solutions, accessible toilets, and adaptive footwear.

Naidex 2024 takes place on 20 and 21 March at the NEC in Birmingham. Precision Rehab is exhibiting on stand D100.

Matt James, Director and Founder of Precision Rehab, commented: “We are delighted to once again be attending Naidex and look forward to showcasing our range of powerchairs to visitors to the show. The event is a great opportunity to meet up with many of our existing customers from around the UK, many of whom have become friends over the years while also making new contacts.”

In addition to the new powerchair, Precision Rehab will be exhibiting products by Paravan, New Live, Dietz, Eurovema, Mo-Vis, and TrackMaster. Matt and the team will also be on hand to answer any questions, demonstrate the powerchairs on show, and book assessments.

Precision Rehab has recently helped a girl get closer to the tables at her school with a modifiable powerchair recommendation.

