Members of the public with accessibility requirements are being called on to nominate the best inclusive venues in the hospitality and leisure industry.

The 2023 Blue Badge Access Awards (BBAA) for the hospitality sector and beyond are open for nominations until 18 September 2023, with the winners due to be announced at a ceremony in London on 26 October.

These are awarded to the very best, and the worst, venues who have excelled in providing exceptional accessibility and inclusivity in the hospitality and leisure industry. There are 12 different categories and 2 conceptual design awards with a £20K prize offer.

According to the Visit Britain survey, the hospitality industry is ignoring the spending power of disabled people and their families which contributes c.£15.3 billion to tourism in England.

The survey also says, 14.6 million disabled people live in England, and many say that the hotel & leisure industry is not paying enough attention to accessibility. In fact, businesses are estimated to lose about £2 bn a month, which is recognised as the Purple Pound, by ignoring the needs of disabled consumers.

Robin Sheppard, Co-founder and one of the Judges of the Blue Badge Access Awards, said: “It is essential that the hospitality industry understands that a ramp at the front door, and a bedroom or two on the ground-floor do not constitute ‘accessibility’ let alone stylish accessibility.

“There is progress in accessibility, but we still have a long way to go” he continues, “So, whilst I can give the travel and hospitality industry a ‘could do better’ for inclusivity, we have some way to go. I am optimistic and confident that the hospitality industry will do better in the years to come.”

As a wheelchair user herself, Fiona Jarvis founder of Blue Badge Style and also a Judge says, “Mobility – or the lack of it – shouldn’t mean you can’t have style. We are looking for exceptional accessibility across hotels, restaurants, bars and other public venues worldwide, with a focus on style, thoughtful design, innovation and liberty.

“We are also unafraid to give a couple of awards which highlight the regular abominations that sadly continue to exist, and we encourage nominations for Ludicrous Loos, Ridiculous Ramps, Bewildering Bathrooms and Obnoxious Obstructions in restaurants, hotels, cafés and visitor attractions around the country!”

The BBAA are inviting the public, tourists, and the industry to nominate their favourite venue for a Blue Badge Access Award. Visit www.bluebadgeaccessawards.com to nominate.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...