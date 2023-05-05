12,300 older and disabled people in the Republic of Ireland are expected to benefit from €83.125 million in national funding for Housing Adaptation Grants for 2023.

This latest adaptation investment is designed to help people live independently in their own homes.

The funding was announced by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Kieran O’Donnell on 1 May 2023.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available in the Republic of Ireland to assist disabled people in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs. Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes. Grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

The funding provides 80 percent Exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The remaining 20 percent in funding comes from the relevant local authority.

Find out more about the different housing adaptation grants available in the Republic of Ireland here.

Minister O’Brien commented: “I am delighted to allocate increased funding in 2023 to deliver 12,300 Housing Adaptation Grants for Older and Disabled people. This allocation will build on the success of last year where we exceeded the number of home adaptations initially targeted.

“We want to empower and enable people to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible – these grants help us to do just that. They also provide a boost to local economies, creating employment opportunities for local contractors.”

This new multi-million-pound funding is a 2.3 percent increase on the initial 2022 funding allocation and represents a continuation of the year-on-year increases in the grant since 2014.

Minister O’Donnell added: “I am pleased that funding for our local authorities to administer Housing Adaptation Grants has been increasing year-on-year since 2014. This government is committed to this scheme as it is essential in supporting older and disabled people in their daily lives.

“These grants have a huge bearing on the home life of their many beneficiaries and play a critical role in helping disabled people and those reaching an age when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes.

“As Minister of State with responsibility for housing for older people and disabled people, I am fully committed to supporting individuals to continue living independently at home and within their own communities. The funding announced today will facilitate this goal.”

