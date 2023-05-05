At this month’s Kidz to Adultz South event in Farnborough, Hampshire, Lucy Leonard, Director at The OT Service, in association with Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions, will present a free CPD seminar focused on how adaptations can reduce long-term costs.

The annual regional Kidz to Adultz events are a chance for families, disabled children, and their carers or healthcare professionals to source the latest assistive paediatric equipment. This includes anything from sensory equipment and specialist beds to postural support aids and powerchairs.

Alongside the range of assistive technologies on display and fun activities for disabled children, the Kidz to Adultz exhibitions present an opportunity for healthcare professionals to add to their CPD hours by attending a range of educational seminars.

Kidz to Adultz South 2023 takes place from 9.30am-4.30pm on 16 May at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

In seminar room 1 from 2pm-3pm, Lucy will present the seminar ‘Proportionate spending – using adaptations to reduce long term costs’.

The session looks to challenge the issue of cost, reflecting on the financial impact of equipment and adaptations. It will focus specifically on bathing and consider whether the installation of a specialist bath can justifiably be used to save money through care reduction and facilitation of health and well-being.

By attending, healthcare professionals will get the chance to reflect on pre-conceived ideas about cost and when it becomes ‘expensive’; review the use of adaptations and equipment to reduce long-term spending; and consider the impact of supporting long-term health and well-being on the care system.

On stand C4, Lucy will also be available throughout the day to discuss specific client bathing needs on a one-to-one basis.

Lucy’s clinical knowledge will be complemented by expert product advice from Abacus Regional Assessment Managers who will be providing the opportunity to physically test the Gemini and Aries. These power assisted baths for young people with disabilities are respected by occupational therapists (OTs).

Abacus was awarded for ‘Best on-stand education’ at the OT Show in 2022, where it experienced its highest event visitor attendance.

