Passengers that require assistance now have a dedicated waiting lounge at Manchester Piccadilly station to make travelling by train a more pleasant experience.

Network Rail has invested £800,000 to create the new Assisted Travel Lounge by connecting a series of disused rooms behind the former passenger assistance waiting area near platform one.

The space has been transformed into a quiet and welcoming waiting area for passengers with additional mobility and sensory needs, with a dedicated team on hand to help.

The lounge includes accessible seating with integrated space for wheelchairs; an accredited Changing Places toilet facility; an accessible toilet; a sensory space for people who find stations overwhelming; a staffed welcome desk; facilities for service animals; and British Sign Language information screens.

Standard accessible toilets do not meet the needs of all disabled people. A Changing Places toilet incorporates assistive technologies like a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a ceiling mounted hoist, a centrally placed toilet with space either side, non-slip floor, a height-adjustable washbasin, and an emergency alarm.

The lounge was designed with the guidance of Manchester Piccadilly’s disability task and finish group, which includes disabled people, their carers, and advocates, to ensure the space meets the needs of those who will use it.

The lounge is accessed through its own doors in the station’s side entrance lobby from the car park. It will be open between 7.15am and 9pm from Monday to Saturday. The Changing Places facility is open 24 hours a day on request.

Scott Green, Station Manager at Piccadilly, said: “It’s great to see the new Assisted Travel Lounge open and we believe it will transform the way passengers access rail travel at Manchester Piccadilly.

“For some, travelling through a busy railway station can be a very daunting experience, so these new state-of-the-art facilities will make a huge difference to them, providing a friendly space for people to wait and get the help they need from a dedicated team. It’s part of our ongoing commitment to provide the best possible service for passengers with additional mobility and sensory needs.”

Last year, more than 75,000 people used the Assisted Travel service at Manchester Piccadilly station. It allows people to book assistance in a variety of ways, including the Passenger Assistance Smartphone App.

Six projects aimed at improving travel experiences for Northern Rail service users with disabilities recently gained funding from the operator’s £250,000 Accessibility Innovation Fund.

The Network Rail station team works closely with train operators to help passengers who need assistance getting between trains and the station concourse.

Craig Harrop, Northern regional director, commented: “We welcome the new Assisted Travel Lounge at Manchester Piccadilly. Making the railway as accessible as possible is something everyone across the industry supports and I’m pleased our passengers using the station can benefit from this new facility.”

