Accessible kitchen and bathroom specialist Pressalit has added a new height-adjustable worktop to its Indivo range, which is designed to suit any need and enhance accessibility in the kitchen.

The worktops are button operated and aim to blend in with the design of the kitchen with a contemporary and “elegant” look.

The height of the worktop or cupboard adjusts easily and within seconds to serve seated and standing users or people with varying needs.

Pressalit Indivo consists of robust lifting units suitable for worktops and cupboards, facilitating the ability for users – including wheelchair users – to take part in activities in the kitchen and reach what they need.

Pressalit Indivo height adjustable lifting units are now available in two colours (white or grey) as wall hung or free-standing units (electrical or manually operated), can be matched with any worktop, and lifts up to 100 or 150kg. The assistive technology firm is also giving users the opportunity to add their own covers to the worktop legs to help it blend in with the look and style of the kitchen.

Pressalit showcased the latest Indivo technology for the first time in the UK to occupational therapists at the OT Show 2023 in November.

Last year, the firm launched the Matrix height- and sideways-adjustable washbasin that is designed to create space and accessibility in bathrooms.

